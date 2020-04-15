NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive80, a consumer health empowerment platform focused exclusively on health, wellness and medicine, rolled out its national launch today. The Hive80 community encourages both peer-to-peer and expert health information exchange and allows members to learn more about their unique health issues, share answers and ideas with other members, help provide potential solutions, and take actions on their own critical health needs, free of cost.
On Hive80, users choose the 'hives' (health topics) most relatable to them and are able to probe both medical professional and user peer content in order to learn, share, and personally engage within the community.
Because critical health information is currently fragmented and hard to find online, many people don't have access to all the resources they need to completely manage their health and wellness. Hive80 gathers expert social and clinical health information in one place with hives based on a multitude of health topics such as Covid-19, Addiction, Mental Health, Chronic & Undiagnosed Pain, Cannabis, Aging & Rejuvenation and Adolescents. Hives are filled with content modules like news articles, podcasts, streaming video and book reviews on an interactive platform, so you can use and share as you wish.
"We launched Hive80 to be a safe place to explore the health worries many of us often have, but also a place to celebrate your health insights and victories with others who are in the same boat as you," explained company founder Jennifer Banmiller. "It is very important to be able to share valuable support and feedback together, and to access incredible resources – research, hospitals, doctors, and much more – in order to make your personal health journey as positive and successful as it can be. Our overall mission is to help people attain long-term health and happiness, and we believe that connecting people and allowing them to collaborate freely, with their privacy fully protected, is the best way to demystify these critical health issues and empower solutions – something we all really need right now."
About Founder, Jennifer Banmiller
Hive80 was founded by Jennifer Banmiller, a successful serial entrepreneur, author and longtime advocate for patient and consumer rights. She has significant expertise in media and consumer advocacy in the fields of medicine and health care and has launched multiple consumer websites and communities to help inform and educate the general public. Jennifer has also recently released two books -- Statutory Vape, which chronicles the tobacco industry's role in addicting a new generation of youth; and Crystal Mesh, which reports on the broken medical eco-system in the U.S. which allowed vaginal mesh to flourish and ultimately cause harm to so many women.
About Hive80
Hive80 is a digital consumer health empowerment platform focused exclusively on health, wellness and medicine. For those wishing to seek and share health-related information, help provide solutions for potential health issues, and take actions to protect the health of themselves and those they care about, Hive80 is the ultimate personal health resource.
