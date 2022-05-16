NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 14.44% in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.58% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and the Rest of Europe).
Vendor Insights and Scope
The digital educational publishing market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc., among others.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe size
- Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe trends
- Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe industry analysis
Geographical Market Analysis
The UK will provide maximum growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. According to our research, the country will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of international students enrolling in online degrees will facilitate the digital educational publishing market growth in the UK over the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The K-12 segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Many K-12 schools have shifted from printed textbook content to digital educational content. Primary- and secondary-level educational institutions are adopting an interactive, example-oriented approach to learning. Hence, several vendors are emphasizing digital content offerings.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers are driving the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe. Major digital educational publishers in the market are promoting the adoption of digital textbooks and content. The implementation of such innovative strategies in terms of product offerings and technology is expected to drive the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe during the forecast period.
The high availability of open-source material will challenge the digital educational publishing market in Europe. Open-source learning material and massive open online courses (MOOCs) offer free educational content to consumers. They offer flexibility in terms of accessibility and course duration. MOOCs are increasingly emerging as a viable alternative to schools. Thus, the rising popularity of MOOCs and open-source learning is expected to challenge the growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital educational publishing market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital educational publishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital educational publishing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital educational publishing market vendors in Europe
Digital Educational Publishing Market Scope in Europe
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.65 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.44
Regional analysis
UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
UK at 34%
Key consumer countries
UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Switzerland
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Austria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Lagardere SCA
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- RELX Plc
- Scholastic Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
