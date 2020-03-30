BOSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentreo, a simple, secure and affordable online estate planning platform, announced today the launch of its "Essential Employee Discount," a program waving nearly 80% of fees to support workers combatting the COVID-19 outbreak. These services include the legally-binding establishment of pet powers of attorney, health care proxies, wills, living wills, powers of attorney and saving and sharing these documents in the Gentreo Family Vault.
"We appreciate the incredible work and dedication of those on the front lines and this is one way that we can help to support them," said Renee Fry, CEO of Gentreo. "In this current climate, the need for estate planning is greater than ever, and we hope that more individuals take this important step to protect themselves and their families today and tomorrow. Estate planning isn't just for the rich and wealthy or those who are married; it's for everyone, and people need it now."
Individuals wishing to sign up for the Essential Employee Discount can visit www.Gentreo.com, take a brief survey about their work, and then receive a coupon code. A wide variety of employees are categorized as "essential," ranging from medical professionals to food service workers. With this offering, essential employees can create an estate plan that includes:
- Health care proxy and Living Will
- Power of attorney
- Will
- Emergency card
- Pet Care Power of attorney
- Gentreo Family Vault
Created by lawyers, former high-level government officials, and national eldercare experts, Gentreo offers peace of mind to its users who can avoid traditional costly estate planning services. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, Gentreo has seen a sharp rise in visitors, with new users growing by 143% in the past week alone.
About Gentreo™:
Gentreo™ is an online platform that makes estate planning affordable and accessible to all. Based in Boston, Gentreo was created with the mission of helping families protect what matters most. Through Gentreo, users create state-specific documents and securely store and share them. Gentreo is not a law firm or a substitute for one or attorney or an attorney's advice or recommendations. For more information, visit www.gentreo.com, or connect with Gentreo on Twitter (@gentreo) or Facebook (Gentreo).