SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Finance Group (DFG), a global blockchain and digital asset investment firm that manages investments in excess of $550M, announces the creation of a special $20-million-dollar fund to support the development of projects within the Polkadot ecosystem.
"We believe Polkadot's scalability and interoperability innovations are key to mass adoption of blockchain technology," said James Wo, an active investor and the Founder of Digital Finance Group. "The experience and expertise of the founding and developing teams set Polkadot apart from other blockchain projects, and we are very pleased to announce the Polkadot Ecosystem Fund to support the development of applications that will further the growth of the Polkadot ecosystem."
DFG Founder, James Wo, has previously shared the three major advantages Polkadot has, which include fundraising, infrastructure, and facilities. First, as a latecomer, Polkadot is joining a robust, thriving, and mature market, attracting experienced and informed investors. Secondly, with its application ecosystem and layout of infrastructure, Polkadot avoids a lot of detours that Ethereum has gone through such as interoperability, scalability, governance, etc. Lastly, Polkadot's focus on off-chain/on-chain cooperation makes chain upgradability, governance, and interactivity a major strength.
For media inquiries, please contact Kili Wall at (310) 260-7901 or Kili(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.
About Digital Finance Group
Digital Finance Group (DFG) is a global blockchain and digital asset investment firm that aims to support the maturation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem to create value for users. By taking an active role in project development, DFG fosters the growth of such protocols as Polkadot, Cosmos, Ethereum Classic, and Ethereum. Founded in 2015, the firm manages investments in excess of $550M. Portfolio companies include LedgerX, Bloq, Circle, and Ripio among others. Successful exits include Brave and Centre, where DFG was the lead investor to create and launch USDC.
Media Contact
Kili Wall, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, kili@melrosepr.com
SOURCE Digital Finance Group