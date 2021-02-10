CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based digital forensics firm 4Discovery announced that they have been selected as a vendor for the Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative, "IPHEC". The selection was awarded under solicitation IPHEC2110 to provide Incident Response, Security Assessment, & Digital Forensic Services for IPHEC's 13 public institutions of higher education in Illinois.
The award allows 4Discovery to serve as a vendor to respond to cybersecurity and data breaches, security audits and assessments, and digital forensic services for IPHEC's members through 2025. The list of IPHEC vendors ranges from Fortune 100 companies like Apple and Hewlett Packard to some of Illinois's top law firms including Jackson Lewis and Taft Stettinius & Hollister.
"We're looking forward to continuing our relationship with IPHEC and their academic institution members", said Chad Gough, Owner and Founder of 4Discovery. "We're proud that we'll be able to help support the high-education institutions in Illinois."
The duration of IPHEC award runs through November 12th, 2025, and has the potential for a one-time, five year renewal. The award also encompasses Illinois' 39 public community college districts.
About 4Discovery
4Discovery is an elite B2B digital forensics firm that provides organizations and attorneys with digital forensic, information security, and electronic discovery services. We believe in simple, efficient, and cost-effective solutions that leverage technology to solve complex challenges. We act as a trusted third party for our clients by assisting with case strategy, conducting forensic examinations, reporting critical findings, and providing expert testimony. Learn more about 4Discovery and their team at http://www.4Discovery.com.
About IPHEC
The Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative, "IPHEC" is a cooperative organization comprised of all thirteen public institutions of higher education. IPHEC members include University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, University of Illinois Chicago, University of Illinois Springfield, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Illinois State University, Chicago State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Governors State University, Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University and Western Illinois University. Formed to advance the collective activities of the state's public institutions primarily in the cooperative or group purchasing arena. Additionally, IPHEC serves to provide a common and collaborative voice on a wide variety of issues impacting the state universities including legislation, administrative rules, administrative policy and collaborative interaction with the states ethical oversight. IPHEC currently provides over one hundred award opportunities available to the state's public higher education institutions, community colleges and the Illinois Math & Science Academy. To learn more about IPHEC, visit http://www.iphec.org.
