TYSONS, Va., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with deployment partners, Telent and Airpoint International, DGS announces the successful trial of its CLEARSKY™ Drone Threat Management system at Bristol (UK) Airport. As part of a 3-year commitment DGS will provide a market-leading network capable of providing detection, classification, and location of unauthorized drones and controllers operating in the flight restriction zones.
CLEARSKY™ is a market leader in counter-drone systems due to its unique approach towards detecting and classifying drone threats. This approach delivers detection distances with classification and critical location information provided in a timely fashion. By combining machine learning techniques and DGS' strength in wireless signals management, CLEARSKY™ provides unparalleled accuracy and reliability in the detection process.
In addition to superior range and accuracy, DGS is highlighting the system's ability to locate both the drone and the controller. "As the incident at Gatwick Airport and other airports demonstrate, these capabilities would have been essential in helping security personnel locate the perpetrators," says Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. "Additionally, CLEARSKY™ is designed to operate in chaotic and noisy RF environments, including airports and sports stadiums. Market feedback indicates that other counter-drone vendors have trouble detecting in these real-world environments," he added.
DGS CLEARSKY™ also supports several additional features that are critical in the counter-drone market:
Machine Learning: Removal of false positives is a major challenge for threat detection systems, and CLEARSKY™ has established industry-leading performance in the removal of false positives with its deep learning engine.
Local Adaptations: Shipping a detection device to an airport and hoping for the best isn't a viable deployment strategy for a counter-drone system. DGS performs detailed site surveys of the target deployment and adapts the solution for local conditions.
3rd-Party System Integration: CLEARSKY™ integrates with third-party systems through standard JSON messaging. Long-range cameras, radar, acoustics, and multi-sensor visualization systems can be used with CLEARSKY™ to create layered security. At Bristol Airport, this was leveraged to integrate the Airpoint International mobile application. Airpoint International allows security personnel and law enforcement outside of the control room to track the drone and the pilot location on a mobile application.
Anomalous Signal Detection: DGS CLEARSKY™ detects more than just drones. Software options are available to support detection of any anomalous signal in the RF environment, including wireless jammers, unauthorized 2-way radios, a streaming video surveillance camera, or unknown/new drone protocols. Its machine learning engine allows the creation of masks of "normal" RF environments for specific periods in time and compares the current environment to the appropriate mask to detect anomalies.
"Like all major airports, Bristol Airport is fully aware of the disruption that both unauthorized and malicious drone usage can cause," said Javid Haq, Security Operations Manager at Bristol Airport. "As an airport relied upon by thousands of daily domestic and international passengers, it is impossible to understate the importance of ensuring that we implement a high-performing and accurate drone threat system. We are confident that the CLEARKSY™ Drone Threat Management system can provide industry leading protection within our multilayered system thanks to the accurate level of information the network can provide and the integration into our threat management protocols , the DGS system will help us keep the airspace, airport and local community safe."
About Digital Global Systems
Digital Global Systems (DGS), headquartered in Tysons, VA, specializes in providing rapid detection of individual Radio Frequency signals and classification of their unique attributes to create near real time actionable knowledge for security and asset protection. Our products can be operated in stand-alone mode or as nodal networks spanning entire continents. With 63 patents issued, DGS technology focuses on providing enhanced asset security through superior RF knowledge, critical for National Infrastructure protection. www.digitalglobalsystems.com
About Telent
Dedicated to defining the ever-changing digital landscape, Telent designs and delivers solutions and services that enable organizations to create, improve and maintain their mission critical communications networks.
Vital in the effective operation of the nation's infrastructure and at the heart of many of the UK's and Ireland's best-known brands, Telent operates within various industry sectors, including Transport, Service Provider, Public Safety, Defense, Government/Public Services and Enterprise.
Clients include Highways England, Transport for London, Kent County Council, West Sussex County Council, Gloucestershire County Council, Network Rail, BAE Systems, BT, Interoute, London Ambulance Service, Merseyside Fire & Rescue, RNLI, Maritime Coast Guard Agency, Metropolitan Police, Sky, and Virgin Media.
About Airpoint International
Airpoint International, headquartered near Leicester, UK, was established in 2003 and specializes in providing mobile solutions for law enforcement agencies, their partner organizations and sectors requiring mobile presentation and alerting of information that is normally restricted to the back office.
Airpoint International's development center is in Glasgow, UK, where a team of on shore, Security Cleared staff provide the specialist knowledge of mobile application UX design, development and integration. Integration with specialist technologies on the device such as image processing and secure data sources combine to replace a traditionally restrictive, system driven process with an end user focused process that delivers information at the point of need.