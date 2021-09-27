TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Digital Hands to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.
The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.
"Our entire organization is committed to an unrelenting focus on protecting our customers during an unprecedented rise in cyber-crime. Digital Hands is excited to receive this ranking from MSSP Alert which recognizes our innovative approach to providing high value security services, delivered at speed, to prevent, detect, and respond to security threats." Said Charlotte Kibert, Vice President of Customer Success at Digital Hands.
"A big thank you to our customers who continue to work with us, help us grow, and trust us with protecting their organizations. We continue to climb up this list year after year and it wouldn't be possible without our amazing team, customers, and our partners." said Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital Hands. "Moving up 55 spots in 2 years to #44 and joining the top 50 MSSPs this year is a huge honor."
"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Digital Hands on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:
- MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.
- Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.
- Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.
- Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
- Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.
- Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.
- New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).
The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
Digital Hands is one of the longest standing managed cybersecurity companies in the U.S., founded and headquartered here in Tampa since 2001. As a top 100 MSSP for the 3rd year in a row, we made our mark by protecting some of the largest enterprise organizations from cyberattacks, including a major airline, the largest hotelier in the world, nationwide financial organizations, household names in retail, large pharma and major healthcare institutions.
Our mission is to Get There First™ to protect our customers from the bad guys before it's too late because it's the only way to win. We fundamentally believe that everyone deserves to operate their organizations free from fear of theft, brand damage, and extortion. This drives everything we do for our customers as an innovative partner who's in the trenches when it comes to the ever-evolving threat landscape. We offer industrial-strength security service solutions, delivered at the speed of war, to safeguard brands by leveraging our Maestro™ powered CyGuard™ Eco-System because we know speed is critical and strong security equals a competitive advantage for our customers. We ensure a deliberate customer experience with proven accelerated time-to-value results for our clients as evidenced by industry leading CSAT (avg 98%) and NPS (avg 78) scores. Our composable security model allows each customer to have a unique security composition which leverages their existing technology investment combined with Digital Hands' best in class security services for a complete security solution.
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-tier and enterprise customers. Our mission is to continuously take action to protect our customers' most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for a custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization's existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today's latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and industry leading white glove approach to customer success, visit http://www.digitalhands.com.
About After Nines Inc.
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (http://www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (http://www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
- For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com
- For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com
-end-
Media Contact
Charlotte Kibert, Digital Hands, +1 (813) 222-3031, PR@digitalhands.com
SOURCE Digital Hands