Members will have new ways to access the brand's leadership community year-round, including the premium industry events DIGIN and WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Insurance just launched its new offering, which provides innovators of the insurance industry with year-round access to a community of fellow leaders driving digital transformation. The launch reflects the brand's growing influence in the insurance industry as digital transformation has become a focal point for business growth.
Digital Insurance members will have multiple opportunities to connect and examine business-critical ideas. Monthly transformation forums will be exclusively livestreamed to subscribers, featuring deep dives with thought leaders on key innovation topics, each curated by the Digital Insurance editorial team. Members also have access to VIP experiences, like keynote roundtables, think tanks, and editorial briefings, at the brand's two marquee conferences, DIGIN and WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP.
Members will also have access to original research and special reports—including the recently released State of Digital Transformation report—with insights and data from carriers, insurtechs, and other industry leaders. Additional membership benefits include daily, industry-leading editorial coverage, plus on-demand access to event programming throughout the year.
"Our enhanced content offerings and transformation forums are designed to meet the moment — providing strategically oriented, prescriptive information to the rapidly transforming insurance industry," said Nathan Golia, Editor-in-Chief of Digital Insurance.
The Digital Insurance membership program launched a pre-sale on May 18th with special introductory pricing for inaugural members, with options for both individual and corporate subscriptions. Membership access will go live on the first day of DIGIN, which takes place June 8-10th in New Orleans. The industry's premier insurtech event will convene insurance leaders for three days of insightful discussions and powerful networking. Now in its fourteenth year, the WOMEN IN INSURANCE LEADERSHIP will be held in Chicago on November 7-8.
"We're leveraging the growing energy and engagement of our conferences for insurance pioneers," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, group publisher of Digital Insurance. "This is a community of the most tech-savvy leaders and forward-thinking visionaries in insurance, and we're thrilled to serve those who are truly building the industry's future."
About Digital Insurance
Digital Insurance is the essential resource for senior executives leading the digital transformation of the insurance industry. Across events and member forums, original research reports, and editorial news and analysis, Digital Insurance examines business-critical topics in technology innovation, data advancements, insurtech market trends, and transformation strategies. The brand convenes the community around these transformational ideas and insights so they need to stay ahead of the competition and the real-world examples of impact that they can bring back to their companies.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
