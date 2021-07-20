FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Broder, Esq. is pleased to announce the founding of his new law firm B.B. Legal at SettleForFree.com. Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the firm uses technology, data and years of legal experience to provide accident victims with fast and efficient claim settlements.
"If you've ever applied for a mortgage online, banked online, or ordered an Uber, you'll understand our process and how we can settle your accident claim efficiently," Broder said. "As a lawyer who has represented plaintiff's on contingency, I know firsthand that sometimes the attorney's fees far exceed the time and effort expended on a case. It's a windfall for the attorneys and it's just not right. It's your money and you deserve to keep it."
"We fight just as hard, if not harder, than the other lawyers," Broder added. "With our model, clients get the money they deserve – not the lawyers."
The SettleForFree.com platform Handles:
- Car accidents
- Slip & fall
- Bike accidents
- Uber/Lyft accidents
- Motorcycle accidents
- Trucking accidents
"While you take care of treating your injuries, our accident lawyers take care of dealing with the insurance company on the SettleForFree.com platform," said Broder. "We will fight for your legal rights and make sure your family gets all of the insurance benefits and money you are entitled to receive for:
- Lost Wages
- Medical Bills
- Property Damage
- Pain and Suffering
Using the SettleForFree.com platform, clients receive regular updates on their claim by email, text message and by phone. Settle For Free helps ensure its lawyers communicate effectively and provide a modern, easy to use experience. For more information please visit www.settleforfree.com
