ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Buster Tate has been a member of the company's leadership team since 2009, and he sees his new role as simply the "next chapter" at Foster Web Marketing. "As we look to the future," Tate says, "our focus will be on building better lives for our clients and ourselves." As CEO, he plans to maintain the company's core culture, mission, and values, while fostering growth in key areas.
"We will seek partnerships with companies serving the legal and medical communities," Tate says. "We will advance our marketing software (DSS) to a new level of sophistication and expand our capacity to teach others the art and science of effective, ethical marketing."
COO Gretchen Upright enters her new role after more than a decade with the company, during which time she has filled roles from Project Manager to Chief Business Development Officer. "My 'part-time' job 14 years ago has morphed into something so much greater than I ever imagined," Upright says. In her new role, she will oversee day-to-day operations for multiple internal teams and lay down the groundwork for future growth. "For me, this role is about supporting the amazing 'client-facing' teams that report to me," Upright says. "I want to help them solve problems and empower them to make decisions." Upright also plans to implement new and proven systems to track profitability and identify areas of potential improvement.
"We've built a fantastic company with an exceptional team," Upright says. "I am thrilled to work with them in this new role so we can continue to serve our clients' needs and exceed their expectations."
These changes also allow the company's owner and founder Tom Foster to put more of his talent, time, and leadership into the role of Visionary and Brand Ambassador. With the shift, he will continue to guide the Business Development team, as well as nurture the ongoing growth of clients in the legal and medical industries.
"Based on the strength of the company culture and the quality of our people, confidence is high regarding our ability to achieve our goals and overcome future challenges," Tate says. "I look forward to the business adventure ahead."
COMPANY BACKGROUND
Since 1998, Foster Web Marketing has provided boutique website design and digital marketing services to lawyers, doctors, and other professionals across the U.S. and around the world. The company uses its in-house website design, content writing, search engine optimization, and coaching teams to strategize more effective marketing plans for its clients. It also provides powerful marketing software that supports businesses in attracting their "perfect clients" and achieving consistent success online.
