ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a rigorous 7-month process, Joseph Studios — Atlanta's leading digital marketing firm — was awarded an official certification from the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). The accreditation reassures other Brands and VOSBs that Joseph Studios is a reliable ally and validates our position as a VOSB.
Established in 2013, the NVBDC certification addresses the growing need to identify and verify service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses in the government and corporate marketplace. The NVBDC holds itself to a high standard and administers a rigorous certification process to withstand the scrutiny of governmental and corporate entities seeking to utilize authentic SDVOSBs.
This newly-acquired certification enables Joseph Studios to compete for the 3% of federal government contracting programs set aside for small businesses each year. The conditions of these "set-aside" contracts allow Joseph Studios to access the federal marketplace, reduce competition, and increase the chances of winning federal contracts for itself and its partners.
"Like our clients, we want to provide a brighter future for our community," said Daniel Klein, IRR Army Captain (O3) and CEO of Joseph Studios. "By displaying that our business is veteran-owned, we can assure our clients of our commitment to outstanding service while opening doors for other veterans looking to transition into civilian life. Now, as always, we continue to provide top-tier support and solutions to our partners, driven by data intelligence and the expertise of our staff."
Joseph Studios' dedication to exceptional service and results has led the organization to shine in the public eye. In the past year, the agency has been recognized as one of the top 5 social optimization companies by PromotionWorld and has seen staggering company-wide growth — expanding 300% in FY 2021, with over 100+ clients.
With their commitment to empowerment, social responsibility, all while providing the highest standard of service, Joseph Studios is proud to be officially certified as a Veteran-Owned Small Business.
Founded in 2016, the Atlanta-based brand has made a name for itself in the digital marketing industry through successful strategies, one-of-a-kind marketing services, and a passionate team of experts devoted to client success. Joseph Studios serves clients across multiple states and goes beyond traditional marketing by emphasizing organic marketing and data-driven marketing strategies. They help clients create genuine human engagement and bolster brand loyalty.
