OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for low-latency connectivity required for a high-performance gaming user experience, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), today announced that one of the world's leading entertainment companies has chosen QTS' Chicago mega data center to colocate key IT infrastructure supporting their global gaming platform with nearly 100 million users.
The entertainment leader chose QTS Chicago for its online gaming and connectivity ecosystem that allows customers to meet increasingly complex requirements for low latency connectivity, power density, security and proximity to gamers.
The customer has deployed a one megawatt hybrid colocation environment featuring real-time access to core infrastructure relative to the performance of graphics processing unit (GPU) intensive gaming applications. QTS' API-driven Service Delivery Platform provides maximum visibility and control of key IT infrastructure components enabling optimum GPU execution.
"Global online gaming leaders face a challenging combination of exponential data growth, expanding mobile platforms and devices, and the need for instant data anywhere, anytime," said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS. "QTS' hybrid colocation and strategic data center footprint, combined with the real-time visibility of our Service Delivery Platform, provides a ubiquitous platform for any form factor ensuring a consistent user experience."
QTS provides access to 200+ networks and IT services providers including software-defined direct connections to the world's largest cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and others. Strategically located in close proximity to hundreds of networks and millions of gamers, combined with a commitment to five 9's of data center infrastructure uptime, positions QTS to be able to provide high-performance, low latency solutions that ensure the delivery of gaming applications to mobile devices with minimal lag time and the best possible experience for end users.
