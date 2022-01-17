SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 -- Digital Mountain, Inc., a leading global provider of Universal Discovery Management solutions including electronic discovery, computer forensics, cybersecurity, and data analytics services, announced Calvin Weeks has joined its team as Director, Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity. Calvin has worked in the information technology sector for over 35 years of which 20 years has been focused on law enforcement, civil/criminal investigations, and security. His key areas of expertise include digital forensics, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, cyber incident response, as well as expert consulting and testimony. Currently, Calvin's role is to respond, investigate, and manage cyber incident response and assist legal counsel with required regulatory reporting and compliance. He is an EnCase Certified Examiner, Certified E-Discovery Specialist, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Security Manager, and Certified in Risk & Information Systems Control.
The continued expansion of Digital Mountain's leadership team follows a record growth year for the company, with 2021 as one of the company's most successful years to date. "With the continued explosion of our core electronic discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity services," stated Julie Lewis, President and CEO of Digital Mountain, "we are excited to have an industry luminary and thought leader, such as Calvin Weeks, join our energetic, innovative and entrepreneurial team." "Digital Mountain is a trusted advisor to law firms, corporations, and government entities and well recognized throughout the industry," said Weeks. "It is exciting to be part of the growth strategy that enables the company to expand existing service deliverables in the digital forensics and cybersecurity sectors."
