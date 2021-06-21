WATERLOO, Ontario, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canada based Siborg Systems Inc. is offering their easy-to-use multimeters up to 30% off on Monday June 21 and 22nd on their Amazon sales channel in the USA. The sale includes the Award Winner LCR-Reader-MPA all-in-one tester and LCR-Reader multimeters, and other accessories and test devices.
LCR-Reader-MPA was recently announced as the bronze place winner of the Plant Engineering's Product of the Year 2020 in their Maintenance Tool and Equipment category. MPA went up against devices from Fluke Corp, Des-Case Corp and Exair. Plant Engineering is a well-known source of news and products for production and maintenance; they announced winners in April 2021.
The LCR-Reader line of multimeters uses gold-plated tweezers combined with a multimeter that require no set-up between measurements. They can automatically identify the component under test and determine the best test parameters for that component. All the devices in the line use a high basic accuracy and instantly display the measurement values, including the main and secondary impedance values on the display, along with some of the test parameters used (test frequency, mode, etc.).
MPA is the most robust device in the LCR-Reader family; this device offers a 0.1% basic accuracy and widest range of features, including automatic LCR/ESR/LED/Diode measurements, AC/DC current/voltage measurements, oscilloscope mode, 100 Hz -100 kHz test frequencies, super cap testing, easy Open/Short calibration and more.
A Bluetooth enabled model of MPA is also available. After connecting to Android or Windows devices, LCR-Reader-MPA BT is able to remotely record measurement values in real-time. One of the main features of the companion LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger program is the ability to automatically pass or fail components while testing. Users are able to set custom component profiles - a set of desired values that components must meet in order to 'Pass'. Users set the parameters and test components; the program records the value and determines if they tested component falls within the desired values and automatically granting a pass or fail whether it meets the parameters. The program also marks the recorded value red or green accordingly. All recorded values are exportable to spreadsheets for later analysis.
Features on LCR-Reader-MPA
- Automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements
- 0.1% Basic accuracy
- LED/Diode testing
- AC/DC Current/Voltage true Vrms measurements
- Test frequencies: 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz
- Signal Generator
- 3 Test signal levels: 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms
- Super Large Capacitance test up to 1 F
- 1.3 oz. weight and ergonomic design
- Backlit LCD display
- Optional Bluetooth model
Siborg has recently joined Digikey in offering their devices to the professional market in United States. Digikey is a well known retailer for all sorts of components, parts, accessories and devices. The LCR-Reader Store is still the one-stop solution to all LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers parts and accessories and other test equipment Siborg has to offer. Their products are available via worldwide representatives including Lidinco in Vietnam and AI-ROX Polytronics in Shenzhen, China.
Visit Siborg's Amazon store to get a discount on June 21 and 22nd 2021.
Since the early 2000's, Siborg has been offering test equipment for SMT to the world's electronics industry since they initiated the Smart Tweezers project. In 2013 they launched the LCR-Reader line of budget friendly LCR-meters. The device uses a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offers automatic testing with no set-up. By grasping a component between the tweezers' tips, the device will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters are set for high accuracy measurements. The flagship LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but only measures LCR and ESR values.
Since the launch of the LCR-Reader brand, Siborg has expanded its product line to include the Colibri, LCR-Reader-MP, LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader BT with Bluetooth connection. Siborg will be adding to the family with the 2021 summer launch of LCR-Reader-R2 which includes a 300 kHz test frequency allowing for better accuracy while testing small inductances and capacitances.
Media Contact
Michael Obrecht, Siborg Systems Inc., 15198889906, info@siborg.ca
SOURCE Siborg Systems Inc.