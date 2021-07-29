LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Alliance, the trusted digital network of home service experts, launches its on-demand platform to provide convenient, comprehensive and professional home services to families nationwide.
With the Home Alliance booking system, homeowners are linked to a partner network of professional contractors where they can find top quality and reliable expert service providers. Homeowners can book appointments for appliance repair, heating and AC (HVAC), air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The service experts on hand are licensed, bonded, insured and highly-trained professionals in every trade the company offers.
"We are determined to provide our customers with the best services, on-demand through our digital matching and booking system," said Home Alliance founder Sardor Umrdinov. "Our heavily vetted community is made of expert contractors and homeowners that understand the value of good service and expert craftsmanship.With our mission to put homeowners first, we are able to provide quick, reliable quality services at any time and any place."
Now with over representation in 7 states, 150 technicians and 35,000 serviced customers nationwide, Home Alliance is the trusted digital resource linking homeowners with contractors near them.
To learn more about Home Alliance, visit https://homealliance.com.
About Home Alliance:
Founded in 2019, Home Alliance is a nationwide network of home service experts for homeowners seeking professionals they can trust. Our booking system links a partner network of professional contractors with homeowners searching for top quality reliable service providers. Together, we make up a community of expert contractors and homeowners that understand the value of good service and expert craftsmanship.
