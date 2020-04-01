SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has received the 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding efforts to protect the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements across its data center portfolio.
The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency. Digital Realty received the award in the Energy Management category, which is awarded to partners that demonstrate excellence in improving the energy performance of buildings through a corporate-wide, portfolio-based energy program.
In 2019, Digital Realty achieved the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification at 29 data centers, representing 70% of its U.S. stabilized and managed portfolio by IT capacity. This achievement marks the second consecutive year Digital Realty earned the most EPA ENERGY STAR certifications among all U.S. data center providers. Digital Realty is the first data center provider to be recognized with the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award and has the most ENERGY STAR certified data centers globally.
"We are honored to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year," said Digital Realty senior director of sustainability Aaron Binkley. "This recognition highlights our ongoing efforts to incorporate greater sustainability and energy efficiency efforts into our global platform. As a leading global data center provider, we're committed to providing customers with access to data center facilities that are highly resilient and energy efficient."
Digital Realty is committed to building a trusted foundation for the digital world, and sustainability and energy management is critical to this effort. Digital Realty's ENERGY STAR accomplishments in 2019 include:
- Benchmarking 100% of its U.S. data center portfolio in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager for energy, water and waste
- Achieving a 43% increase in the proportion of its U.S. data center capacity with an ENERGY STAR certification
- Raising its average ENERGY STAR score by 4% year-over-year
- Providing training to global sales teams to communicate ENERGY STAR efforts and value to customers
- Enrolling in the Building Owners and Managers Association's (BOMA) Waste and Water Challenge, committing to benchmark and reduce waste and water usage through ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager
"I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners," said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. "These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection."
To learn more about Digital Realty's Environmental, Social and Governance practices, please visit: https://www.digitalrealty.com/about/sustainability. For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.
