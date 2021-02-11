AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.
Highlights
- Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.16 per share in 4Q20, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $1.50 in 4Q19
- Reported FFO per share of $1.45 in 4Q20, compared to $1.62 in 4Q19
- Reported core FFO per share of $1.61 in 4Q20, compared to $1.62 in 4Q19
- Signed total bookings during 4Q20 expected to generate $130 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection
- Introduced core FFO per share outlook from $6.40-$6.50
Financial Results
Digital Realty reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.1 billion, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and a 35% increase from the same quarter last year.
The company delivered fourth quarter of 2020 net income of $60 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $44 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss available to common stockholders of ($0.14) per diluted share in the previous quarter and net income available to common stockholders of $1.50 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Digital Realty generated fourth quarter of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $578 million, a 2% increase from the previous quarter and a 22% increase over the same quarter last year.
The company reported fourth quarter of 2020 funds from operations of $420 million, or $1.45 per share, compared to $1.19 per share in the previous quarter and $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year.
Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered fourth quarter of 2020 core FFO per share of $1.61, a 5% increase from $1.54 per share in the previous quarter, and a 1% decrease from $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year.
Leasing Activity
In the fourth quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $130 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection.
"We closed 2020 with a strong finish, delivering record bookings for the full year," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "This tremendous achievement is a testament to the consistent execution and growth across our global platform. Our book of business outside the Americas has expanded meaningfully, while our colocation and interconnection business represents a rapidly growing share as we continue to gain traction with enterprise customers as well as service providers. We look forward to building upon this momentum into 2021 and beyond, and we remain confident that our global platform will continue to deliver sustainable growth for all stakeholders."
The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the contractual commencement date was nine months.
In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $156 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2020 rolled up 1.0% on a cash basis and up 3.4% on a GAAP basis.
New leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2020 are summarized by region as follows:
Annualized GAAP
Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
The Americas
(in thousands)
Square Feet
per Square Foot
Megawatts
per Kilowatt
0-1 MW
$11,787
47,661
$247
4.3
$226
> 1 MW
20,285
175,729
115
19.2
88
Other (1)
611
12,931
47
—
—
Total
$32,683
236,321
$138
23.6
$113
EMEA (2)
0-1 MW
$12,968
55,393
$234
3.9
$274
> 1 MW
51,718
439,791
118
38.6
112
Other (1)
74
753
98
—
—
Total
$64,760
495,937
$131
42.5
$127
Asia Pacific (2)
0-1 MW
$6,292
18,967
$332
1.0
$525
> 1 MW
9,820
86,105
114
8.7
94
Other (1)
4,678
135,178
35
—
—
Total
$20,790
240,250
$87
9.7
$138
All Regions (2)
0-1 MW
$31,047
122,021
$254
9.3
$279
> 1 MW
81,824
701,625
117
66.5
103
Other (1)
5,363
148,862
36
—
—
Total
$118,234
972,507
$122
75.8
$124
Interconnection
$12,110
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Grand Total
$130,344
972,507
$122
75.8
$124
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.
(1)
Other includes Powered Base Building shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities.
(2)
Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Investment Activity
During the fourth quarter of 2020, Digital Realty closed on the previously announced acquisition of Lamda Hellix, the largest carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection provider in Greece.
Likewise during the fourth quarter of 2020, Digital Realty closed on the previously announced acquisition of the Neckerman expansion parcel within approximately one kilometer of the Hanauer Landstraße campus for €177 million, or approximately $217 million. The expansion parcel totals 107,000 square meters, will support the development of up to 180 megawatts of additional IT capacity and will be fully connected to the existing campus.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, Digital Realty acquired a building in Paris, France previously subject to a leasehold for a total purchase price of €6 million, or approximately $7 million. Digital Realty also sold a vacant building in Amsterdam, the Netherlands for €6 million, or approximately $7 million.
Balance Sheet
Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions during the fourth quarter of 2020.
- In mid-October, Digital Realty redeemed all £300 million of its 4.750% notes due 2023 and redeemed all $250 million of its 5.875% series G preferred stock.
- Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty closed an offering of €1.0 billion, or approximately $1.2 billion, of 0.625% Euro bonds due 2031.
- Also subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty redeemed all $350 million of its outstanding 2.75% notes due 2023 and repaid the entire $537 million outstanding balance on its unsecured term loan.
Digital Realty had approximately $13.3 billion of total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2020, comprised of $13.2 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.2 billion of secured debt. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x, debt plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 26.2% and fixed charge coverage was 5.1x.
COVID-19
Throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic, Digital Realty's data centers around the world have remained fully operational in accordance with business continuity and pandemic response plans, prioritizing the health and safety of employees, customers and partners while ensuring service levels are maintained. Digital Realty data centers have been deemed essential operations, allowing for critical personnel to remain in place and continue to provide services and support for customers. Construction activity has been somewhat delayed in a few markets due to government restrictions in certain locations and/or limited availability of labor. In some instances, these delays have impacted scheduled delivery dates. We are monitoring the situation closely and remain in frequent communication with customers, contractors and suppliers. We have proactively managed our supply chain, and we believe we have acquired the vast majority of the equipment needed to complete our 2021 development activities. We believe we have ample liquidity to fund our business needs, given the $109 million of cash on the balance sheet and $2.1 billion of availability under our global revolving credit facilities as of December 31, 2020. While we have not experienced any significant business disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic to date, we cannot predict what impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our future financial condition, results of operations or cash flows due to numerous uncertainties.
2021 Outlook
Digital Realty introduced its 2021 core FFO per share outlook of $6.40-$6.50. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.
As of
Top-Line and Cost Structure
February 11, 2021
Total revenue
$4.250 - $4.350 billion
Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)
($10) - ($15) million
Adjusted EBITDA
$2.300 - $2.350 billion
G&A
$365 - $375 million
Internal Growth
Rental rates on renewal leases
Cash basis
Slightly negative
GAAP basis
Slightly positive
Year-end portfolio occupancy (2)
84.0% - 85.0%
"Same-capital" cash NOI growth (3)
(2.5%) - (3.5%)
Foreign Exchange Rates
U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling
$1.25 - $1.30
U.S. Dollar / Euro
$1.15 - $1.20
External Growth
Dispositions
Dollar volume
$0.6 - $1.0 billion
Cap rate
0.0% - 12.0%
Development
CapEx (4)
$2.0 - $2.3 billion
Average stabilized yields
9.0% - 15.0%
Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (5)
$5 - $10 million
Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (6)
$220 - $230 million
Balance Sheet
Long-term debt issuance
Dollar amount
$1.0 - $1.5 billion
Pricing
1.00%
Timing
Early-to-mid 2021
Net income per diluted share
$1.40 - $1.45
Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale
$4.90 - $4.90
Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)
$6.30 - $6.35
Non-core expenses and revenue streams
$0.10 - $0.15
Core Funds From Operations / share
$6.40 - $6.50
(1)
Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments).
(2)
Reflects inclusion of the Interxion portfolio, which was approximately 75% occupied as of December 31, 2020.
(3)
The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2019 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2020-2021, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented.
(4)
Includes land acquisitions.
(5)
Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.
(6)
Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.
Investor Conference Call
Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EST / 2:30 p.m. PST on February 11, 2021, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's Fourth Quarter 2020 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.
To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 4603911 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/.
Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until March 11, 2021. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10150290. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact Information
Andrew P. Power
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
(415) 738–6500
John J. Stewart / Jim Huseby
Investor Relations
Digital Realty
(415) 738–6500
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations
Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-19
Rental revenues
$754,422
$726,441
$698,041
$579,774
$549,733
$2,758,678
$2,266,058
Tenant reimbursements - Utilities
154,937
155,111
141,576
113,520
107,518
565,144
431,215
Tenant reimbursements - Other
62,084
53,654
62,630
56,943
59,641
235,311
235,795
Interconnection & other
86,424
85,725
85,428
69,835
65,576
327,412
263,288
Fee income
4,722
3,687
4,353
2,452
4,814
15,214
11,654
Other
20
50
967
813
181
1,850
1,231
Total Operating Revenues
$1,062,609
$1,024,668
$992,995
$823,337
$787,463
$3,903,609
$3,209,241
Utilities
$169,282
$177,925
$160,173
$129,526
$125,127
$636,905
$505,424
Rental property operating
205,177
180,755
172,474
136,182
129,034
694,588
515,154
Property taxes
42,442
39,732
45,071
42,123
42,541
169,368
159,593
Insurance
3,410
2,926
3,370
3,547
3,055
13,253
12,590
Depreciation & amortization
359,915
365,842
349,165
291,457
275,008
1,366,379
1,163,774
General & administration
101,582
90,431
90,649
62,266
53,540
344,928
207,696
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
606
920
3,642
1,272
1,130
6,440
3,401
Transaction and integration expenses
19,290
14,953
15,618
56,801
17,106
106,662
27,925
Impairment of investments in real estate
—
6,482
—
—
—
6,482
5,351
Other expenses
641
297
22
114
1,989
1,074
14,118
Total Operating Expenses
$902,345
$880,263
$840,184
$723,288
$648,530
$3,346,079
$2,615,026
Operating Income
$160,264
$144,405
$152,811
$100,049
$138,933
$557,530
$594,215
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures
31,055
(2,056)
(7,632)
(78,996)
11,157
(57,629)
8,067
Gain on sale / deconsolidation
1,684
10,410
—
304,801
267,651
316,895
335,148
Interest and other (expense) income, net
(2,747)
4,348
22,163
(3,542)
10,734
20,222
66,000
Interest (expense)
(77,848)
(89,499)
(79,874)
(85,800)
(80,880)
(333,021)
(353,057)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(3,322)
(16,053)
(11,490)
(7,182)
1,731
(38,047)
(11,995)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
(49,576)
(53,007)
—
(632)
—
(103,215)
(39,157)
Net Income / (Loss)
$59,510
($1,452)
$75,978
$228,698
$349,326
$362,735
$599,221
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,818)
1,316
(1,147)
(4,684)
(13,042)
(6,333)
(19,460)
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
$57,692
($136)
$74,831
$224,014
$336,284
$356,402
$579,761
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
(13,514)
(20,712)
(21,155)
(21,155)
(20,707)
(76,536)
(74,990)
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
—
(16,520)
—
—
—
(16,520)
(11,760)
Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$44,178
($37,368)
$53,676
$202,859
$315,577
$263,346
$493,011
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
280,117,213
270,214,413
267,569,823
222,163,324
208,776,355
260,098,978
208,325,823
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
281,122,368
270,214,413
270,744,408
224,474,295
210,286,278
262,522,508
209,481,231
Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units
288,903,143
281,523,515
278,719,109
232,753,630
218,901,078
270,496,513
218,440,163
Net income / (loss) per share - basic
$0.16
($0.14)
$0.20
$0.91
$1.51
$1.01
$2.37
Net income / (loss) per share - diluted
$0.16
($0.14)
$0.20
$0.90
$1.50
$1.00
$2.35
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-19
Net (Loss) / Income Available to Common Stockholders
$44,178
($37,368)
$53,676
$202,859
$315,577
$263,345
$493,011
Adjustments:
Non-controlling interest operating partnership
1,300
(1,000)
1,400
7,800
13,100
9,500
21,100
Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)
354,366
358,619
342,334
286,517
271,371
1,341,836
1,149,240
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
21,471
19,213
17,123
19,923
21,631
77,730
52,716
(Gain) on real estate transactions
(1,684)
(10,410)
-
(304,801)
(267,651)
(316,895)
(267,651)
Impairment of investments in real estate
-
6,482
-
-
-
6,482
5,351
Funds From Operations - diluted
$419,631
$335,536
$414,533
$212,298
$354,028
$1,381,998
$1,453,767
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
287,898
278,079
275,545
230,443
217,391
268,073
217,285
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)
288,903
281,524
278,719
232,754
218,901
270,497
218,440
Funds From Operations per share - basic
$1.46
$1.21
$1.50
$0.92
$1.63
$5.16
$6.69
Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)
$1.45
$1.19
$1.49
$0.91
$1.62
$5.11
$6.66
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-19
Funds From Operations - diluted
$419,631
$335,536
$414,533
$212,298
$354,028
$1,381,998
$1,453,767
Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3)
(25)
(5,713)
(21,908)
(2,425)
(5,634)
(30,071)
(53,697)
Transaction and integration expenses
19,290
14,953
15,618
56,801
17,106
106,662
27,925
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
49,576
53,007
-
632
-
103,215
39,157
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
-
16,520
-
-
-
16,520
11,760
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4)
606
920
3,642
1,272
1,130
6,440
3,401
(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation
(27,190)
10,312
17,526
81,288
(10,422)
81,936
18,067
(Gain) on contribution to unconsolidated JV, net of related tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(58,497)
Other non-core expense adjustments
3,353
6,697
22
5,509
(1,511)
15,581
10,618
Core Funds From Operations - diluted
$465,241
$432,232
$429,433
$355,375
$354,697
$1,682,281
$1,452,501
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)
288,903
281,524
278,719
232,754
218,901
270,497
218,440
Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)
$1.61
$1.54
$1.54
$1.53
$1.62
$6.22
$6.65
(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-19
Depreciation & amortization per income statement
$359,915
$365,842
$349,165
$291,457
$275,008
1,366,379
1,163,774
Non-real estate depreciation
(5,549)
(7,223)
(6,831)
(4,940)
(3,637)
(24,543)
(14,534)
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
$354,366
$358,619
$342,334
$286,517
$271,371
$1,341,836
$1,149,240
(2)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and core FFO, see the definitions section.
(3)
Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business.
(4)
Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-19
Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders
$465,241
$432,232
$429,433
$355,375
$354,697
$1,682,281
$1,452,501
Adjustments:
Non-real estate depreciation
5,549
7,223
6,831
4,940
3,637
24,543
14,534
Amortization of deferred financing costs
3,709
3,655
3,661
4,260
3,064
15,285
13,362
Amortization of debt discount/premium
1,033
987
1,011
943
612
3,974
2,353
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
16,315
15,969
15,060
12,153
8,937
59,497
34,903
Straight-line rental revenue
(14,402)
(10,017)
(10,928)
(15,404)
(13,994)
(50,751)
(55,770)
Straight-line rental expense
3,629
3,934
7,373
1,460
(342)
16,396
1,002
Above- and below-market rent amortization
3,239
2,360
3,794
3,294
4,109
12,687
17,097
Deferred tax (expense) benefit
(4,226)
6,421
(150)
(792)
(998)
1,253
(18,792)
Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions (1)
10,506
6,052
1,739
2,793
3,646
21,090
14,506
Recurring capital expenditures (2)
(83,571)
(53,683)
(38,796)
(34,677)
(54,731)
(210,727)
(180,713)
AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (3)
$407,022
$415,133
$419,028
$334,345
$308,637
$1,575,528
$1,294,983
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
287,898
278,079
275,545
230,443
217,391
268,073
217,285
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (4)
288,903
281,524
278,719
232,754
218,901
270,497
218,440
AFFO per share - diluted (4)
$1.41
$1.47
$1.50
$1.44
$1.41
$5.82
$5.93
Dividends per share and common unit
$1.12
$1.12
$1.12
$1.12
$1.08
$4.48
$4.32
Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio
79.5%
76.0%
74.5%
78.0%
76.6%
76.9%
72.9%
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Share Count Detail
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-19
Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding
287,898
278,079
275,545
230,443
217,391
268,073
217,285
Add: Effect of dilutive securities
1,005
3,445
3,174
2,311
1,510
2,424
1,155
Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted
288,903
281,524
278,719
232,754
218,901
270,497
218,440
(1)
The company adopted ASC 842 in the first quarter of 2019.
(2)
Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions.
(3)
For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above.
(4)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
Assets
Investments in real estate:
Real estate
$23,142,988
$22,125,486
$20,843,273
$20,477,290
$16,886,592
Construction in progress
2,768,326
2,328,654
2,514,324
2,204,869
1,732,555
Land held for future development
226,862
198,536
175,209
137,447
147,597
Investments in real estate
$26,138,175
$24,652,676
$23,532,806
$22,819,606
$18,766,744
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(5,555,221)
(5,250,140)
(4,945,534)
(4,694,713)
(4,536,169)
Net Investments in Properties
$20,582,954
$19,402,536
$18,587,272
$18,124,893
$14,230,575
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
1,148,158
1,059,978
1,033,235
1,064,009
1,287,109
Net Investments in Real Estate
$21,731,112
$20,462,514
$19,620,507
$19,188,902
$15,517,684
Cash and cash equivalents
$108,501
$971,305
$505,174
$246,480
$89,817
Accounts and other receivables (1)
603,111
585,506
542,750
527,699
305,501
Deferred rent
528,180
510,627
496,684
484,179
478,744
Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net
3,122,904
3,106,414
3,128,140
3,500,588
2,195,324
Acquired above-market leases, net
43,294
50,080
57,535
66,033
74,815
Goodwill
8,330,996
8,012,256
7,791,522
7,466,046
3,363,070
Assets associated with real estate held for sale
—
—
10,981
—
229,934
Operating lease right-of-use assets (2)
1,386,959
1,363,285
1,375,427
1,364,621
628,681
Other assets
221,234
373,346
333,916
268,752
184,561
Total Assets
$36,076,291
$35,435,333
$33,862,636
$33,113,300
$23,068,131
Liabilities and Equity
Global unsecured revolving credit facilities
$531,905
$124,082
$64,492
$603,101
$234,105
Unsecured term loans
536,580
512,642
799,550
771,425
810,219
Unsecured senior notes, net of discount
11,997,010
11,999,170
11,268,753
10,637,006
8,973,190
Secured debt, net of premiums
239,222
238,866
238,826
239,800
104,934
Operating lease liabilities (2)
1,468,712
1,444,060
1,451,152
1,431,292
693,539
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
1,987,580
2,187,025
1,828,288
1,732,318
1,007,761
Accrued dividends and distributions
324,386
571
—
—
234,620
Acquired below-market leases
130,890
135,263
139,851
145,208
148,774
Security deposits and prepaid rent
371,659
353,902
348,253
336,583
208,724
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
—
—
238
—
2,700
Total Liabilities
$17,587,944
$16,995,581
$16,139,403
$15,896,733
$12,418,566
Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership
42,011
41,265
40,584
40,027
41,465
Equity
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:
Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (3)
$219,250
$219,250
$219,250
$219,250
$219,250
Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)
—
—
241,468
241,468
241,468
Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (5)
—
—
242,012
242,012
242,012
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (6)
193,540
193,540
193,540
193,540
193,540
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (7)
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (8)
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (9)
2,788
2,784
2,670
2,622
2,073
Additional paid-in capital
20,626,897
20,566,645
19,292,311
18,606,766
11,577,320
Dividends in excess of earnings
(3,997,938)
(3,726,901)
(3,386,525)
(3,139,350)
(3,046,579)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
135,010
(123,623)
(358,349)
(444,222)
(87,922)
Total Stockholders' Equity
$17,717,697
$17,669,845
$16,984,527
$16,460,236
$9,879,312
Noncontrolling Interests
Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership
$608,980
$620,676
$633,831
$656,266
$708,163
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
119,659
107,966
64,291
60,038
20,625
Total Noncontrolling Interests
$728,639
$728,642
$698,122
$716,304
$728,788
Total Equity
$18,446,336
$18,398,487
$17,682,649
$17,176,540
$10,608,100
Total Liabilities and Equity
$36,076,291
$35,435,333
$33,862,636
$33,113,300
$23,068,131
(1)
Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $18,825 and $13,753 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2)
Adoption of the new lease accounting standard required that we adjust the consolidated balance sheet to include the recognition of additional right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating leases. See our quarterly report on Form 10‑Q filed on May 10, 2019 for additional information.
(3)
Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, 6.625%, $201,250 and $201,250 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,050,000 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(4)
Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.875%, $0 (redeemed October 15, 2020, reclassified to accounts payable as of September 30, 2020 for accounting purposes) and $250,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 0 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(5)
Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 6.350%, $0 and $250,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 0 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(6)
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(7)
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(8)
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(9)
Common Stock: 280,289,726 and 208,900,758 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization and Financial Ratios
Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands
Three Months Ended
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1)
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
Net Income / (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
$44,178
($37,368)
$53,676
$202,859
$315,577
Interest
77,848
89,499
79,874
85,800
80,880
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
49,576
53,007
—
632
—
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,322
16,053
11,490
7,182
(1,731)
Depreciation & amortization
359,915
365,842
349,165
291,457
275,008
EBITDA
$534,839
$487,033
$494,205
$587,930
$669,734
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
21,471
19,213
17,123
19,923
21,631
Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense
12,143
9,002
9,203
9,944
13,553
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
606
920
3,642
1,272
1,130
Transaction and integration expenses
19,290
14,953
15,618
56,801
17,106
(Gain) on sale / deconsolidation
(1,684)
(10,410)
—
(304,801)
(267,651)
Impairment of investments in real estate
—
6,482
—
—
—
Other non-core adjustments, net
(23,842)
4,945
(3,404)
85,185
(13,886)
Non-controlling interests
1,818
(1,316)
1,147
4,684
13,042
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
13,514
20,712
21,155
21,155
20,707
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
—
16,520
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$578,156
$568,054
$558,690
$482,093
$475,366
(1)
For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.
Three Months Ended
Financial Ratios
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
Total GAAP interest expense
$77,848
$89,499
$79,874
$85,800
$80,880
Capitalized interest
11,836
12,379
13,133
10,480
9,877
Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts
(37,182)
19,718
(38,478)
24,321
(30,564)
Cash Interest Expense (2)
$52,502
$121,596
$54,529
$120,601
$60,193
Scheduled debt principal payments
—
—
57
125
210
Preferred dividends
13,514
20,712
21,155
21,155
20,707
Total Fixed Charges (3)
$103,198
$122,590
$114,219
$117,560
$111,674
Coverage
Interest coverage ratio (4)
5.8x
5.2x
5.6x
4.6x
4.7x
Cash interest coverage ratio (5)
9.3x
4.4x
9.1x
3.7x
6.7x
Fixed charge coverage ratio (6)
5.1x
4.4x
4.6x
3.8x
3.9x
Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (7)
7.7x
3.8x
6.8x
3.2x
5.2x
Leverage
Debt to total enterprise value (8) (9)
24.4%
22.8%
23.3%
23.8%
26.9%
Debt plus preferred stock to total enterprise value (10)
26.2%
25.0%
26.0%
26.6%
30.8%
Pre-tax income to interest expense (11)
1.8x
1.0x
2.0x
3.7x
5.3x
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (12)
6.1x
5.6x
5.7x
6.6x
5.7x
(2)
Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash based interest expense.
(3)
Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends.
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense).
(5)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense).
(6)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges).
(7)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest expense, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges).
(8)
Mortgage debt and other loans divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(9)
Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(10)
Same as (8), except numerator includes preferred stock.
(11)
Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense.
(12)
Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's share of joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Measures
Unaudited
Definitions
Funds From Operations (FFO):
We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from real estate transactions, impairment of investment in real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, non-controlling interests in operating partnership and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO):
We present core funds from operations, or core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) termination fees and other non-core revenues, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX revaluation, (vii) gain on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax, and (viii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO):
We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax (expense) benefit, (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.
Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI:
Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.
Additional Definitions
Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus our share of JV debt, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of JV EBITDA) multiplied by four.
Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is mortgage debt and other loans plus preferred stock divided by mortgage debt and other loans plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.
Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, GAAP interest expense was $78 million, capitalized interest was $12 million and scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends was $14 million.
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
31-Dec-19
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-19
Operating income
$160,264
$144,405
$138,933
$557,530
$594,215
Fee income
(4,722)
(3,687)
(4,814)
(15,214)
(11,654)
Other income
(20)
(50)
(181)
(1,850)
(1,231)
Depreciation and amortization
359,915
365,842
275,008
1,366,379
1,163,774
General and administrative
101,582
90,431
53,540
344,928
207,696
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
606
920
1,130
6,440
3,401
Transaction expenses
19,290
14,953
17,106
106,662
27,925
Impairment in investments in real estate
—
6,482
—
6,482
5,351
Other expenses
641
297
1,989
1,074
14,118
Net Operating Income
$637,556
$619,593
$482,711
$2,372,431
$2,003,595
Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)
Net Operating Income
$637,556
$619,593
$482,711
$2,372,431
$2,003,595
Straight-line rental revenue
(15,451)
(9,215)
(6,385)
(48,769)
(48,595)
Straight-line rental expense
3,758
3,674
(306)
16,223
1,075
Above- and below-market rent amortization
3,239
2,360
4,109
12,686
17,097
Cash Net Operating Income
$629,102
$616,412
$480,129
$2,352,571
$1,973,172
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our expected investment and expansion activity, COVID-19, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, core FFO and net income, 2021 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, 2021 backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
- reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;
- increased competition or available supply of data center space;
- decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;
- the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;
- our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;
- our ability to attract and retain customers;
- breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;
- our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;
- the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;
- our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;
- information security and data privacy breaches;
- difficulty managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;
- our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;
- our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;
- difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;
- risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;
- risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;
- our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;
- financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;
- adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;
- our inability to manage our growth effectively;
- losses in excess of our insurance coverage;
- our inability to attract and retain talent;
- impact on our operations and on the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners during a pandemic, such as COVID-19;
- environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;
- our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;
- Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;
- restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;
- changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and
- the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.
The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Turn-Key Flex and Powered Base Building are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
