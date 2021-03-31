ROUND ROCK, Texas, Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to ultimate family vacations, Kalahari Resorts is at the top of the list. From the moment you arrive at any of their four world-class resorts, you immediately become immersed in the Kalahari experience.
Their latest resort in Round Rock, TX, features 975 Guest Rooms, 223,000 square-foot Waterpark, 80,000 square-foot Theme Park, 200,000 square-foot Convention Center, and 4 Signature Restaurants. The resort expects one-two million visitors in their first year alone.
With such a large facility, communication can often be a challenge. Guests rely on the resort to communicate timely information regarding events and activities. Without a well-planned communication strategy, it can be a challenge to keep up.
To address these issues, Kalahari Resorts sought a feature-rich digital signage software solution to solve many of these communication challenges.
Kalahari Resorts selected Ping HD partner, Conference Technologies Inc., to deploy EngagePHD™ powered digital signage displays throughout the 1.5 million-square-foot facility.
The rollout includes 105 digital signage displays deployed across each wing of the resort. LG WebOS and Samsung SSP screens were primarily selected because of their system on chip technology. The built-in operating system helped reduce unnecessary hardware, making it easier to build and maintain the extensive network of screens.
As guests make their way through the grand lobby, large digital information boards featuring real-time announcements, events, and more are visible behind the front desk.
The attached 200,000 square-foot convention center features two video walls powered by two external BrightSign players. Each video wall demands attention and can play any digital content type.
Multiple meeting room displays are located just outside each meeting room. Kalahari utilizes the EngagePHD + Delphi seamless integration to feed event content in real-time to each meeting room display.
A touch application deployed in both the convention center and grand lobby allows guests an interactive way to explore the amenities at the resort. The application runs on four 65" Samsung SSP touch displays.
Spread throughout the entire resort are 15 uniquely themed restaurants. Each restaurant features a ribbon of eye-catching digital menu boards that breakdown menu offerings and highlight specials.
Each digital signage screen at the resort is running EngagePHD, the Cloud-Based digital signage content management system from Ping HD. EngagePHD makes it easy to build, manage and design any type of digital signage application.
Since multiple digital signage applications were utilized around the resort, EngagePHD was the perfect all-in-one digital signage CMS solution for the project. Conference Technologies selected EngagePHD because of its simple deployment process, outstanding support team, and Ping HD's quality content design services.
"The well rounded capabilities of EngagePHD made this a great fit to help Kalahari Resorts with all of their menu boards, video walls, touch screens, and wayfinding" said Dave Petricig, Director of Channel Sales at Ping HD. "Partnering with Conference Technologies, Inc. from start to finish on this project from discovery, to discussions, to demos, to deployment and training couldn't have gone any better."
About Ping HD: Ping HD is a full-service digital signage software and solutions company providing scalable and innovative digital signage solutions to the hospitality industry. With over 35,000 digital endpoints worldwide, Ping HD builds and designs custom solutions that fit each client's specific needs. From digital menu boards to interactive touch experiences, Ping HD's digital signage solutions help companies increase sales and improve communication. Learn more about EngagePHD at https://www.pinghd.com/digital-signage-software/
About Conference Technologies Inc.: Conference Technologies is a complete solutions provider for audiovisual, video, and information technology integration that delivers systems design, engineering, installation, technical support, video conferencing, event production, content creation, and broadcast services. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with twenty-two offices operating nationwide, they have served clients in the corporate, education, healthcare, and government markets, since 1988.
About Kalahari Resorts: Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's largest indoor water parks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops, and a state-of-the-art convention center.
