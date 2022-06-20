Digital Silence adds an experienced Incident Response professional to their leadership team.
DENVER, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silence is pleased to announce the addition of Devin Hill to our team of cybersecurity professionals. Devin brings his considerable IT and cybersecurity experience as Digital Silence's first Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response. In this role, he will further enhance the world-class experience Digital Silence delivers to our client base.
In addition to his B.S. in Information Security, Devin obtained a Master's Degree in Digital Forensics and Cyber Investigation, Global Information Assurance Intrusion Analyst and COMPTIA A+ certifications. Beyond his educational background, Devin has 17 years of technology experience with six specifics to Incident Response. His knowledge and practical experience in identifying, analyzing, and correcting vulnerabilities make him the ideal addition to our Senior Leadership Team.
"Devin is an experienced cybersecurity professional that is passionate about Digital Forensics and Incident Response. He has consistently demonstrated the commitment to excellence and service we pride ourselves on at Digital Silence. We knew he would be a glowing addition to the team, aiding in supporting our Incident Response practice." said Ryan Jones, Chief Technology Officer.
Media Contact
Andrea Garcia, Firesign Legal Marketing, 1 8165603978, akg@firesignmarketing.com
SOURCE Digital Silence