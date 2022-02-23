CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's Model 7905 Digital Static Meter provides an easy-to-use, handheld tool for measuring and identifying sources of static in your processes. Static electricity can wreak havoc in manufacturing processes affecting product quality, by causing jamming or tearing, as well as producing hazardous shocks to unwitting employees. EXAIR's Digital Static Meter with the simple press of a button, will help pinpoint the highest voltage problem areas in your facility.
Static is typically created by two non-conductive surfaces rubbing together, or quickly pulling apart and creating an imbalance of ions. The Digital Static Meter is a sensitive and responsive product that indicates surface voltage and polarity on objects up to ±20 kV from one inch (25mm) away. After zeroing the meter, move it to within one inch of your problem surface(s) for a LED illuminated reading of the static voltage. It includes a National Institute of Standards and Technology certification for accuracy, and will help discern the most troublesome static areas in any process.
Shop EXAIR.com for the complete line of Static Eliminators including Super Ion Air Knives, the Intellistat® Ionizing Air Gun for laboratories and clean rooms, Ionizing Bars, Ion Air Cannons and Ion Air Guns. Learn more about the static meter and options for controlling static in manufacturing facilities at EXAIR.com. Price is $908. https://exair.co/91-smpr
