Digital Summit Detroit 2021 will be held on Wed., Sept. 15, 2021 - Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021 at TCF Center in Detroit, MI. The two-day, in-person conference will feature a line-up of industry thought leaders and visionaries from Instagram, YouTube, Microsoft, IBM, SiriusXM, Royal Caribbean — in addition to local and regional companies and marketing agencies — who will present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Each of the 40+ 30-minute speaking sessions are formatted to be instructional "how to" talks that cover a specific marketing topic and leave experienced marketers with practical tactics they can immediately apply to their own efforts.
WHO
Speakers at Digital Summit Detroit 2021 include:
- Jon Youshaei, former Instagram & YouTube executive (Keynote speaker)
- Lydia Michael, Blended Collective (Detroit, MI)
- Nick Mattar, Digital Detroit (Detroit, MI)
- Jacob Brown, Element5 Digital (Troy, MI)
- Emily McGuire, Flourish & Grit (Ann Arbor, MI)
- David Shing, futurist
- Cole Bednarski, Human Element (Detroit, MI)
- Tanu Javeri, IBM
- Latasha James, James + Park (Detroit, MI)
- Hannah McNaughton, Metric Marketing (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Elizabeth-Ann Pandzich, Microsoft
- Thea Neal, Royal Caribbean
- Eric Thomas, Saga MKTG (Detroit, MI)
- Colleen Harris, Sincro (Detroit, MI)
- Steve Keller, SiriusXM
- Brandy Alexander-Wimberly, Sylvania Commerce (Sylvania, OH)
- Kate Alber, University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor, MI)
To view a complete list of speakers and presentation topics, go to: https://detroit.digitalsummit.com/2021/agenda/.
WHEN/WHERE
Wed., Sept. 15, 2021 - Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021
TCF Center - Grand Ballroom
1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226
To purchase passes to attend, go to: https://detroit.digitalsummit.com/tickets/.
About Digital Summit Series
Digital Summit Series is where "Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Founded in 2008, the series is held in more than 20 U.S. cities each year and features speakers from the most creative and innovative companies and brands who present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series convenes 1,200+ sessions, workshops and seminars annually, attracting more than 15,000 marketing professionals each year who seek to further their knowledge and skill set in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. The lineup for each individual Digital Summit event is custom tailored by marketing agency experts, influencers, consultants and industry analysts. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter @DigitalSummits.
