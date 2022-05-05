Taking place on May 23-24 in Philadelphia's bustling Center City neighborhood, Digital Summit Philadelphia 2022 will feature 30+ sessions presented by national brands and local experts that unlock practical insights and breakthrough strategies for marketing professionals
PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Summit Philadelphia will be held on Mon., May 23, 2022 - Tues., May 24, 2022, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, PA. The two-day, in-person conference will feature a line-up of industry thought leaders and visionaries from renowned companies like Spotify, Deloitte, LinkedIn, Sirius XM, Crayola, Charles Schwab and Cinematic Music Group — in addition to local and regional companies and marketing agencies — who will present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Each of the 30+ 30-minute speaking sessions is formatted to be instructional "how to" talks that provide attendees with actionable tactics to help catalyze their companies' growth and refine their understanding of the best practices in marketing.
WHO:
Top Presentations at Digital Summit Philadelphia include:
- "The Power of Sound and Silence: How to Create Audio Worth Listening To," presented by Jenny Hoffman, Spotify (Keynote speaker)
- "Future-Proofing Your Digital Brand: 3 Ways to Prepare for Post-Pandemic Marketing, the Metaverse, and Web 3.0," presented by Junate Delane, DIGITAL DELANE
- "The SEO Playbook for 2022," presented by Greg Gifford, SearchLab Digital
- "5 Ways to Get More Out of Website Analytics," presented by Kelsey George, Lucky Orange
- "The Schitt's Creek Guide to Email That Converts," presented by Jen Capstraw, Women of Email
- "Battle the Burnout: Future Proof Your Social Strategy," presented by Laura Wilson, Weber Shandwick & Georgetown University
- "Best Practices for TCPA Compliance and Data Privacy: What Every Marketer Needs to Know," presented by Arvell Craig, Contact Center Compliances
Additionally, Digital Summit Philadelphia will feature speaker sessions from Deloitte's Meredith Howard, LinkedIn's Purna Virji, SiriusXM's Steve Keller, Crayola's Kate Loffio, Visit Philadelphia's Neil Fraugenglass, Cinematic Music Group's Michael Epstein and Charles Schwab's Gina Florence.
Digital Summit Series features an extensive network of standout sponsors who attend each Digital Summit conference on-site, offering innovative products and services for branding, merchandising, email and SEO marketing, marketing and advertising automation, digital communications, digital experiences and measurement, among others. Digital Summit Philadelphia sponsors include Pantheon, Bruce Clay, Quantum, ChannelMix, Media Shark, Optimizely, Premion, illumin, SEO Distribution and SwagChimp.
To view a complete list of speakers, presentation topics and sponsors, go to:
https://philadelphia.digitalsummit.com/
WHEN/WHERE
Marking Digital Summit Series' seventh appearance in Philadelphia, Digital Summit Philadelphia will take place Mon., May 23, 2022 - Tues., May 24, 2022
Philadelphia Marriott Downtown
1201 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 | (215) 625-2900
To purchase passes to attend, go to: https://philadelphia.digitalsummit.com/tickets/
About Digital Summit Series
The Digital Summit Series is "Where Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Since 2008, the annual national conference series is held in 18 U.S. cities and features highly curated, engaging content about the newest and most relevant topics in marketing – including email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more – presented by speakers from many of the most creative companies and innovative brands. Each two-day Digital Summit features working sessions formatted as instructional, "how to" talks that cover a specific topic to provide marketers with practical, actionable tactics that can be immediately applied to their own efforts. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series each year attracts 15,000+ marketing professionals at all experience levels who seek to further their professional development and career networking in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
