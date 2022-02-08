Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

 By Digital Turbine, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021.  The Company completed the acquisitions of AdColony Holdings AS and Fyber N.V. on April 29 and May 25, 2021, respectively. Specific references made to "pro forma" results in this release provide investors with quarterly results and comparisons as if all acquired businesses were owned for the entirety of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company believes that pro forma results, where applicable, can provide investors with more relevant year-over-year comparisons. The reconciliations between the pro forma and GAAP financial results for the relevant periods are provided in the tables following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Recent Financial Highlights:

  • Fiscal third quarter of 2022 revenue totaled $375.5 million, representing a 324% increase year-over-year on an as-reported basis and a 38% increase year-over-year as compared to the comparable pro forma figure for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022, inclusive of a $18.2 million fair value adjustment to the contingent acquisition-related earn-outs, was $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to GAAP net income of $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.  Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $50.9 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $20.0 million, or $0.21 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $57.0 million, representing growth of 153% as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

"Very few companies can walk and chew gum at the same time," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We made material progress on our integration strategy in the December quarter, while simultaneously delivering record financial results.  Many companies experience difficulties in the present with their execution, because they are overly focused on building the future, or vice versa.  I'm proud of our team's hustle and ability to do both.  Integration for the future and execution in the present are becoming core competencies of Digital Turbine."

"Top-line growth of 324% and 38%, on an as-reported basis and pro forma basis, respectively, is certainly a great result, but I am even more encouraged by the continued operating leverage exhibited by the business model.  Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of more than $57 million during the December quarter increased by 153% on a year-over-year basis, and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.49 during the December quarter increased by 133% on a year-over-year basis."

Mr. Stone concluded, "Calendar 2021 was a pivotal year for Digital Turbine, during which we strategically re-positioned the Company to leverage its inherent on-device competitive advantages to more effectively capitalize on a significantly expanded market opportunity in calendar 2022 and beyond. We are already seeing both revenue and cost synergies from our acquisitions bearing fruit and it is early days.  Our strategy is winning in the marketplace.  I am grateful for the hard work and shared dedication exhibited by all of Digital Turbine's employees, O&O partners and platform advertisers."

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $375.5 million.  Total "On-Device Media" revenue, which represents revenue derived from the Company's Application Media and Content Media platform products before intercompany eliminations, increased 43% year-over-year to $133.6 million. Before intercompany eliminations, total revenue from our two "In-App Media" segments, which represents revenue derived from the Fyber and AdColony businesses, increased 40% year-over-year on a pro forma basis to $251.7 million.  Fyber contributed $157.4 million during the quarter, while AdColony contributed $94.3 million during the quarter.

GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022, inclusive of a $18.2 million fair value adjustment to the contingent acquisition-related earn-outs, was $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to GAAP net income of $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $50.9 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $20.0 million, or $0.21 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $57.0 million, representing an increase of 153% year-over-year when compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 8, 2022, the Company currently expects the following for the full-year fiscal 2022 period:

  • Revenue of between $1.225 billion and $1.240 billion
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $195 million and $197 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of between $1.66 and $1.68, based on approximately 105 million diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 20% on non-GAAP net income in the fiscal fourth quarter

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, any adjustment to the contingent earn-out provisions, which will continue to be adjusted to fair value through the end of the earn-out periods, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS.  By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets.  For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. To participate, interested parties should dial 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. A webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.digitalturbine.com/events.

For those who are not able to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 15, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 1972027.

The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS") and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, adjustments in the fair value of earn-out liabilities associated with acquisitions, and transaction-related expenses and compensation costs. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: net interest income/(expense), adjustments in the fair value of earn-out liabilities associated with acquisitions, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, foreign exchange transaction gains/(losses), and transaction-related expenses and compensation costs. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

  • a decline in general economic conditions nationally and internationally
  • decreased market demand for our products and services
  • market acceptance and brand awareness of our products
  • risks associated with indebtedness
  • the ability to comply with financial covenants in outstanding indebtedness
  • the ability to protect our intellectual property rights
  • risks associated with adoption of our platform among existing customers (including the impact of possible delays with major carrier and OEM partners in the roll out for mobile phones deploying our platform)
  • actual mobile device sales and sell-through where our platform is deployed is out of our control
  • risks associated with our ability to manage the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic
  • the impact of COVID-19 on our partners, digital advertising spend and consumer purchase behavior
  • the impact of COVID-19 on our results of operations
  • risks associated with new privacy laws, such as the European Union's GDPR and similar laws which may require changes to our development and user interface for certain functionality of our mobile platform
  • risks associated with the activities of advertisers
  • risks associated with the timing of our platform software pushes to the embedded bases of carrier and OEM partners
  • risks associated with end user take rates of carrier and OEM software pushes which include our platform
  • new customer adoption and time to revenue with new carrier and OEM partners is subject to delays and factors out of our control
  • risks associated with fluctuations in the number of our platform slots across US carrier partners
  • required customization and technical integration which may slow down time to revenue notwithstanding the existence of a distribution agreement
  • risks associated with delays in major mobile phone launches, or the failure of such launches to achieve the scale
  • customer adoption that either we or the market may expect
  • the difficulty of extrapolating monthly demand to quarterly demand
  • the challenges, given the Company's comparatively small size, to expand the combined Company's global reach, accelerate growth and create a scalable, low-capex business model that drives EBITDA (as well as adjusted EBITDA)
  • ability as a smaller company to manage international operations
  • varying and often unpredictable levels of orders; the challenges inherent in technology development necessary to maintain the Company's competitive advantage such as adherence to release schedules and the costs and time required for finalization and gaining market acceptance of new products
  • changes in economic conditions and market demand
  • rapid and complex changes occurring in the mobile marketplace
  • pricing and other activities by competitors
  • technology management risk as the Company needs to adapt to a rapidly developing mobile device marketplace, complex specifications of different carriers and the management of a complex technology platform given the Company's relatively limited resources
  • system security risks and cyberattacks
  • risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of AdColony, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition
  • risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of Fyber, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the satisfaction of related earn-out provisions
  • risks associated with the failure or inability to pay the future consideration due in the Fyber acquisition
  • challenges and risks associated with our rapid growth by acquisitions and resulting significant demands on our management and infrastructure
  • challenges and risks associated with our global operations and related business, political, regulatory, operational, financial, and economic risks as a result of our global operations
  • other risks including those described from time to time in Digital Turbine's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine, Inc.

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

 

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three months ended December 31,





2021



2020

Net revenue



$              375,487



$                88,592

Costs of revenue and operating expenses









License fees and revenue share



267,722



50,144

Other direct costs of revenue



5,125



749

Product development



17,720



5,202

Sales and marketing



15,857



5,219

General and administrative



39,924



6,761

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses



346,348



68,075

Income from operations



29,139



20,517

Interest and other income / (expense), net









Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(18,200)



(4,662)

Interest expense, net



(2,195)



(266)

Foreign exchange transaction gain



2,122



Other expense, net



(86)



(13)

Total interest and other income / (expense), net



(18,359)



(4,941)

Income before income taxes



10,780



15,576

Income tax provision



3,718



1,061

Net income



7,062



14,515

Less: net income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



48



Net income attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.



7,014



14,515

Other comprehensive loss









Foreign currency translation adjustment



(8,389)



(132)

Comprehensive income / (loss)



(1,327)



14,383

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(11)



Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.



$                 (1,316)



$                14,383

Net income per common share









Basic



$                    0.07



$                    0.16

Diluted



$                    0.07



$                    0.15

Weighted-average common shares outstanding









Basic



96,548



89,003

Diluted



103,287



96,976

 

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)







December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets









Cash



$             115,046



$               30,778

Restricted cash



394



340

Accounts receivable, net



291,200



61,985

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



21,928



4,282

Total current assets



428,568



97,385

Property and equipment, net



25,862



13,050

Right-of-use assets



16,657



3,495

Intangible assets, net



446,535



53,300

Goodwill



554,975



80,176

Deferred tax assets, net





12,963

Other non-current assets



883



TOTAL ASSETS



$          1,473,480



$             260,369











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable



$             171,562



$               34,953

Accrued license fees and revenue share



111,173



46,196

Accrued compensation



37,106



9,817

Acquisition purchase price liabilities



253,700



Short-term debt



12,501



14,557

Other current liabilities



23,586



5,626

Total current liabilities



609,628



111,149

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



341,590



Deferred tax liabilities, net



18,856



Other non-current liabilities



17,540



4,108

Total liabilities



987,614



115,257

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)









Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock









Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)



100



100

Common stock









$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 97,471,352 issued and 96,731,227 outstanding at December 31, 2021; 90,685,553 issued and 89,949,847 outstanding at March 31, 2021



10



10

Additional paid-in capital



740,592



373,310

Treasury stock (758,125 shares at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021)



(71)



(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(45,051)



(903)

Accumulated deficit



(211,888)



(227,334)

Total stockholders' equity



483,692



145,112

Non-controlling interest



2,174



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$          1,473,480



$             260,369

 

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)







Three months ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income



7,062



14,515

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



15,965



1,821

Non-cash interest expense



202



19

Stock-based compensation expense



5,739



160

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



18,200



4,662

Right-of-use asset



1,319



186

Deferred income taxes



4,621



Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amount capitalized at acquisition





(5,419)

Foreign exchange transaction (gain) / loss



(1,603)



(Increase) / decrease in assets:









Accounts receivable, gross



(42,680)



(13,011)

Allowance for credit losses



443



257

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(843)



61

Other non-current assets



(21)



Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:









Accounts payable



(13,209)



(2,213)

Accrued license fees and revenue share



27,995



13,988

Accrued compensation



12,188



2,804

Other current liabilities



(1,529)



1,268

Other non-current liabilities



1,859



(152)

Net cash provided by operating activities



35,708



18,946











Cash flows from investing activities









Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(136)



Capital expenditures



(5,281)



(2,366)

Net cash used in investing activities



(5,417)



(2,366)











Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from borrowings



102,779



Payment for debt issuance costs



(1,056)



Payment of contingent consideration





(7,655)

Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration



(98,175)



Options and warrants exercised



659



2,399

Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards



(7,587)



Repayment of debt obligations



(6,367)



(500)

Net cash used in financing activities



(9,747)



(5,756)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,321)



(132)











Net change in cash



19,223



10,692











Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



96,217



32,967











Cash and restricted cash, end of period



$        115,440



$          43,659

 

PRO FORMA REVENUE

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





















Three months ended December 31,





2021



2020



% Change

On Device Media



$          133,594



$            93,403



43

%

In App Media - AdColony



94,335



73,909



28

%

In App Media - Fyber



157,380



106,361



48

%

Elimination



(9,822)



(2,138)



359

%

Consolidated



$          375,487



$          271,535



38

%

 

GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



















Three months ended December 31,





2021



2020

Net revenue



$       375,487





$         88,592



Income from operations



29,139





20,517



Add-back items:













Product development



17,720





5,202



Sales and marketing



15,857





5,219



General and administrative



39,924





6,761



Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue



753





748



Non-GAAP gross profit



$       103,393





$         38,447



Non-GAAP gross profit percentage



28

%



43

%





























GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



















Three months ended December 31,





2021



2020

Net income



$           7,062





$         14,515



Add-back items:













Stock-based compensation expense



5,739





160



Amortization of intangibles



13,773





670



Change in fair value of contingent consideration



18,200





4,662



Transaction-related expenses and compensation costs



6,167





12



Non-GAAP adjusted net income



$         50,941





$         20,019



Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share



$             0.49





$             0.21



Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted



103,287





96,976



 

GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Three months ended December 31,





2021



2020

Net income



$              7,062



$            14,515

Add-back items:









Stock-based compensation expense



5,739



160

Amortization of intangibles



13,773



670

Depreciation expense



2,192



1,151

Interest expense, net



2,195



266

Other expense, net



86



13

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



18,200



4,662

Foreign exchange transaction gain



(2,122)



Income tax provision



3,718



1,061

Transaction-related expenses and compensation costs



6,167



12

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA



$            57,010



$            22,510

 

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Three months ended December 31,





2021



2020

Net cash provided by operating activities



35,708



18,946

Capital expenditures



(5,281)



(2,366)

Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amount capitalized at acquisition





5,419

Transaction-related expenses and compensation costs



6,167



12

Non-GAAP free cash flow



$           36,594



$           22,011

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-reports-fiscal-2022-third-quarter-financial-results-301477961.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.