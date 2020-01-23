DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twin Cities 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report takes a two-pronged approach to analyze the Digital Twin City: the solution providers' perspective, by looking and the main suppliers and how they are positioned in this nascent market, and a city-centric perspective, qualifying the directions cities have chosen when designing their Digital Twin.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the companies supplying solutions?
- What sectors are they from?
- What is the current shape of the Digital Twin City ecosystem?
- What type of city-backed Digital Twin City projects are we seeing?
- What main sectors of application are cities showcasing?
The Digital Twin is a concept that first appeared in the early 2000s, and has been applied to a number of industrial sectors (space, aeronautics, automotive, construction).
The concept applied to the city, Digital Twin City, is far more recent. While it has been making headlines, e.g. with its application in Singapore, it is clearly still getting its bearings and working to carve out a market.
Cities Studied
- Europe: Cambridge, Helsinki, Rennes, Rotterdam
- North America: Boston, Pasadena, Portland
- Middle-East and Asia: Dubai, Jaipur, Singapore, Yingtan
- Greenfield projects: Amaravati, Toronto Waterfront
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. From industry to the city, Digital Twins are becoming part of city planning
1.2. Players in search of a market, pioneer cities in search of use cases
1.3. What is the reality behind the hype?
2. Introduction and methodology
2.1. Modeling: a source of value
2.2. Technological progress helping available tools to evolve
2.3. Methodology
3. Digital Twin City solution suppliers
3.1. Alphabet
3.2. Autodesk & Esri
3.3. Bentley
3.4. Cityzenith
3.5. Dassault systems
3.6. Engie Ineo/Siradel
3.7. Microsoft
3.8. NTT Data Corporation
3.9. Siemens
3.10. Other players involved in Digital Twin City solutions
3.11. How companies are positioned, based on their core business
3.12. An active acquisitions and partnership policy
3.13. A complex ecosystem, a scattered solutions market
4. Deployments in cities
4.1. Deployments in cities
4.1.1. Cambridge: a Digital Twin applied to traffic management
4.1.2. Helsinki: the Digital Twin as a testing tool open to the public
4.1.3. Rennes: a digital project built around specific use case studies
4.1.4. Rotterdam: a Digital Twin for managing the city's infrastructure assets
4.1.5. Other projects in Europe
4.2. Deployment in North America
4.2.1. Boston: a Digital Twin for supervising urban planning projects
4.2.2. Pasadena: a useful supervisory tool for the city's public sector players
4.2.3. Portland: a Digital Twin activated by residents' cellular data
4.3. Deployment in Asia/the Middle East
4.3.1. Dubai: a Digital Twin project focused on the user experience
4.3.2. Jaipur: a Digital Twin to underpin urban planning and supervision
4.3.3. Singapore: the most advanced Digital Twin to date
4.3.4. Yingtan: the 5G Digital Twin
4.4. City projects
4.4.1. Amaravati: a city created from a Digital Twin
4.4.2. Waterfront Toronto: smart city project managed by its Digital Twin
4.5. Positioning
4.5.1. How cities are positioned in terms of openness and the number of applications
4.5.2. Cities' positioning by the use of their Digital Twin
List of Tables & Figures
- Digital Twin generic structure
- Company positioning according to their core business
- Acquisitions and partnerships to acquire GIS & 3D urban modeling expertise
- Smart city needs and solutions
- Dynamic simulation process: design, planning, analysis
- Helsinki/Kalasatama Digital Twin City architecture
- Rennes Digital Twin City model
- Rotterdam Digital Twin City model
- Energy consumption in the district of Trent
- Boston Digital Twin City model
- Pasadena's fire prevention and emergency assistance model
- Digital Twin City model proposed by Sidewalk Labs
- Smartcitti presentation page
- Main features of the Smartcitti app
- Jaipur Digital Twin City model
- Exit simulation of a public building - Singapore
- Real-time view of information on a module inside a building
- Quayside project proposed by Sidewalk Labs
- Cities' positioning by a degree of openness and number of applications
- Cities' positioning by how they use their Digital Twin
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmfdhd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716