BOSTON, Mass. and BERLIN, Germany, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Twin Consortium® and FIWARE Foundation have entered into a collaborative agreement to accelerate the development, deployment, and wide-scale adoption of open digital twin technologies.
Digital twins are growing their capabilities and sophistication. However, grasping their full potential may require integrating systems and data across entire organizational ecosystems. That's exactly where both organizations are set to create value and synergies. As part of the collaboration, both have agreed to the following:
- Collaborate on digital twin standardization requirements, and the open-source implementation of jointly identified standards requirements
- Realize interoperability, based on information exchange by harmonizing technology components and other elements
- Align work in horizontal sectors towards the adoption of results in vertical domains through reference use cases and pilot projects, including:
-- Technology, Terminology and Taxonomy
-- Security and Trustworthiness
-- Enabling technologies such as simulation and AI
- Document case studies, from initial concept to implementation and operational analysis
- Foster adoption among academia, researchers, and companies (among others) of open standards for digital twins and open-source technology, used as reference implementation of such standards
The power of collaboration
"We are excited about our collaboration with FIWARE Foundation," said Dan Isaacs, Chief Technical Officer, Digital Twin Consortium. "Their knowledge and experience in contributing to the definition of open standards across industries, following an implementation-driven open-source approach, will be invaluable as we work together to advance the adoption of digital twin technology."
"The concept of digital twin dates back to the early 90s and reached, in the meantime, a broad market adoption in Industry 4.0. One of the core contributions of FIWARE Foundation has been the definition of standard APIs for accessing digital twin data and standard digital twin data models, which goes beyond manufacturing and work across multiple sectors including cities, agrifood, utilities and others. Joining forces with Digital Twin Consortium will boost the benefits for the FIWARE Community and end users that are adopting digital twin technologies," complemented Ulrich Ahle, Chief Executive Officer, FIWARE Foundation.
FIWARE Foundation will actively contribute to Digital Twin Consortium's Working Groups and both organizations will disseminate the results of their collaboration through regular events and seminars, reassuring their commitment to driving wide-scale adoption of open digital twin technologies. Such activities are essential to support the development of sustainable open digital twin ecosystems.
About FIWARE
FIWARE drives the definition and accelerates the adoption of open standards that ease the development of smart solutions across domains such as Smart Cities, Smart Energy, Smart AgriFood and Smart Industry, following an implementation-driven open source approach. FIWARE Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, promotes the adoption of FIWARE technology and has 370+ international members, including major industry players Atos, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, NEC, Red Hat, Telefónica, and Trigyn Technologies. For further information, refer to FIWARE's Press Kit and follow the organization on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Digital Twin Consortium
Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.
