BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Digital Twin Consortium, which coalesces industry, government, and academia to advance digital twin technology, announced a partnership with LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation, that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system. Through the liaison, Digital Twin Consortium will work closely with LF Edge's EdgeX Foundry, an open-source, loosely coupled microservices framework. The two organizations will identify and solve common problems in the establishment, management, and operation of digital twins through edge computing platforms.
The liaison has been established to:
- Showcase how a common approach to digital twin technology can allow edge platforms connected to real-world entities to interoperate with virtual representations easily and flexibly.
- Accelerate EdgeX Foundry's adoption of digital-twin-enabling technology and techniques. Specifically, explore EdgeX's adoption of the Digital Twin Consortium digital twin reference architecture patterns to demonstrate interoperability.
- Collaborate on open-source projects to facilitate the implementation and consumption of Digital Twin Consortium platform stack reference architecture, guidelines, and related deliverables. Collaborate with LF Edge on the language, definitions, and taxonomy used to discuss digital twin technology.
"To advance edge computing, we need a global ecosystem that supports interoperability," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "With this collaboration, EdgeX Foundry aims to adopt and showcase the Digital Twin Consortium reference architecture and make it easier for developers to connect any digital twin to physical devices/sensors via EdgeX Foundry in their edge solutions."
"Edge computing enables a new wave of applications and capabilities in many industries, especially when joined with other technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and digital twin," said Dr. Said Tabet, Chief Architect, Office of the CTO, Dell Technologies, and Digital Twin Consortium Steering Committee member. "The agreement between LF Edge and Digital Twin Consortium sets the stage for a collaboration that will facilitate the integration of edge platforms and digital twin technologies."
"We are excited about our collaboration with LF Edge's EdgeX Foundry," said Dan Isaacs, Chief Technical Officer, Digital Twin Consortium. "Their knowledge and experience in the integration of edge platforms within organizations will be invaluable as our organizations collaborate to advance the use of digital twin technology."
About LF Edge & EdgeX Foundry
LF Edge is an umbrella organization under the Linux Foundation that establishes an open, interoperable framework for edge independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system. LF Edge's projects (Akraino, Baetyl, EdgeX Foundry, Fledge, Home Edge, Open Horizon, Project EVE, Secure Device Onboard and State of the Edge) support emerging edge applications across areas such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency, and faster processing and mobility. To learn more, visit http://www.lfedge.org
Launched in April 2017, EdgeX Foundry is an open-source, loosely coupled microservices framework that provides the choice to plug and play from a growing ecosystem of available third-party offerings or to augment proprietary innovations. With a focus on the IoT Edge, EdgeX simplifies the process to design, develop and deploy solutions across industrial, enterprise, and consumer applications. To learn more, visit http://www.edgexfoundry.org.
About Digital Twin Consortium
Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.
