This research evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twinning solutions in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.
A digital twin is comprised of a virtual object representation of a real-world item in which the virtual is mapped to physical things in the real world, such as equipment, robots, or virtually any connected business asset. This mapping in the digital world is facilitated by IoT platforms and software that is leveraged to create a digital representation of the physical asset.
The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition. Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation. The analyst sees this form of cyber-physical connectivity, signaling, and control as a key capability to realize the vision for Industry 4.0 to fully digitize production, servitization, and the as a service model for products.
There are many potential use cases for digital twinning including monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Solutions focus on Part, Product, Process, and System Twinning. The analyst sees digital twinning playing a key role in many IoT operations processes including IoT application development, testing and control. The implementation of digital twins will also enable distributed remote control of assets, which will place an increasingly heavy burden on IoT Identity management, authentication, and authorization.
• Network service providers
• Data analytics service providers
• IoT application and service providers
• Virtual and augmented reality companies
• Application developers and software OEMs
• Managed communication service providers
• Enterprise companies across all industry verticals
• Digital twin solution forecasts 2020 – 2025
• Understand the different types of digital twinning
• Identify market challenges and opportunities for digital twinning
• Understand the role of virtual twinning in development, simulations, and PLM
• Understand how virtual objects (software programs) function as an abstract of real-world things
• Understand how virtual reality will support digital twinning and vice versa for advanced simulations and control
• Up to 89% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of Digit Twinning capability by 2025
• Digital twinning will become standard feature/functionality for IoT Application Enablement by 2027
• Over 92% of vendors recognize the need for IIoT APIs and platform integration with digital twinning functionality for industrial verticals
• Nearly 36% of executives across a broad spectrum of industry verticals understand the benefits of digital twinning and 53% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2028
