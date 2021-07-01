SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top agents, teams, and brokerages, announced an expanded partnership with Pasadena, California-based Dilbeck Real Estate. The independent brokerage firm will now provide Inside Real Estate's new CMA and presentation solution, CORE Present, as part of the technology offering to their 500+ agents.
With roots dating back to 1950, Dilbeck Real Estate has a long-standing commitment to providing agents the support they need to offer buyers and sellers a high level of service and differentiate themselves in the market. The firm initially partnered with Inside Real Estate in 2020 to provide a streamlined, modern technology platform their agents and top teams could fully embrace. "Their kvCORE Platform was the best in the market and a proven solution that our agents and teams were asking for," said Mark Dilbeck, President, Dilbeck Real Estate.
Building on an already strong tech foundation, Dilbeck added CORE Present, the powerful new CMA and presentation solution by Inside Real Estate to help their agents secure more listings. Combining kvCORE + CORE Present has become a key differentiator, helping agents and teams compete in today's hyper-competitive market. CORE Present empowers agents to facilitate compelling listing presentations with an interactive, big-picture pricing dashboard. The solution utilizes MLS and other data sources to help agents navigate pricing discussions, addressing client questions in real-time to build trust and confidence in their pricing strategy. "There are so many things kvCORE and CORE Present do while still being user-friendly," says Merilee Iverson, Dilbeck Real Estate branch manager. "Agents don't feel overwhelmed, as it's an easy-to-use, intuitive platform."
"We believe our technology should work for brokers, agents, and teams, not the other way around," says Joe Skousen, CEO of the CORE Division at Inside Real Estate. "CORE Present sets the stage for agents to have a compelling conversation with their clients. It's a complete presentation builder with behavioral-driven content and designs, custom branding, and integrated e-signature tools that help seal the deal."
CORE Present is available now to new and existing kvCORE users. Visit insiderealestate.com to learn more.
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and over 225 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base.
About Dilbeck Real Estate:
Founded in 1950, Dilbeck Real Estate was built on a commitment to superior service, honesty, integrity, and the value of homeownership and family. To the Dilbeck Real Estate family, every handshake, client and local community is important. Dilbeck Real Estate enjoys helping people buy and sell their homes. Today, Dilbeck uses advanced technology and marketing to help achieve a vision that began more than a half-century ago. Consistently ranked in the top 100 companies nationally by Realtor Magazine, Dilbeck Real Estate operates 10 offices and more than 450 agents throughout the Greater Los Angeles area. Learn more at dilbeck.com.
