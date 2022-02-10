BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced it was a top performer in the Data & Analytics Platform category in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report, and earned all "A" grades from customers in KLAS' six Customer Experience Pillars. Dimensional Insight was a high scorer in its category with an overall score of 92.1 out of 100.
Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. This report amplifies the voice of the provider and payer communities, whose willingness to share their feedback with KLAS fuels this report.
According to one Dimensional Insight customer who provided feedback to KLAS, "From a vendor-relationship and strategic-partner perspective, Dimensional Insight has been terrific to work with. We had some cybersecurity issues during the pandemic, and the vendor was truly a front-and-center partner to us through all of that. We are very happy with their professional positioning and support of the things that we are trying to do. Dimensional Insight is also flexible and willing to understand our constraints and challenges. They have been absolutely phenomenal. They are completely committed to our success."
KLAS uses the customer scores to grade vendors in six different areas. Based on these scores, Dimensional Insight was the only vendor in the Data & Analytics Platform category to receive "A" grades across the board, receiving:
- An "A" in Culture
- An "A" in Loyalty
- An "A-" in Operations
- An "A" in Product
- An "A" in Relationship
- An "A" in Value
In addition, Dimensional Insight was the only vendor in its category for whom 100% of customers surveyed reported that the vendor "keeps all promises."
"Healthcare organizations are finding that digital health transformation is not possible without a strong data foundation that provides a single source of truth. We work in partnership with our customers to ensure they have this foundation so they can achieve their strategic goals," says Fred Powers, CEO & co-founder of Dimensional Insight.
