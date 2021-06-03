BURLINGTON, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced its top placement for the 12th straight year in Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. In this year's report, Dimensional Insight generally improved its performance over 2020, and it maintained its perfect "recommend" score.
Every year, Dresner Advisory Services surveys business intelligence (BI) end users about their experience with BI solutions and trends in the industry. Using its trademark 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system, Dresner Advisory Services is able to provide insights into vendor performance so end users can compare performance to industry norms.
"In 2021, Dimensional Insight has maintained its track record of exceptionally strong performance in our annual survey, with scores well above the overall sample," says Howard Dresner, president and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Dimensional Insight for continuing to satisfy its customers and earning a 100% recommend score from them."
Additional highlights from this year's report:
- Dimensional Insight scored "best in class" among the 26 vendors surveyed for most sales measures, product completeness of functionality, reliability of technology, integration of components within its product, ease of administration, customization and extensibility, and support time to resolve problems.
- Dimensional Insight was named an Overall Experience Leader in the Customer Experience Model in the report, being placed in the top right quadrant. This model considers the real-world experience of customers working with BI products on a daily basis. It plots sales and service – or vendor touchpoints – on the x-axis vs. product/technology – or customer sentiment surrounding product – on the y-axis.
- Dimensional Insight was named a Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model. This model considers how customers "feel" about their vendor, plotting perceived value for the price paid on the x-axis vs. a "confidence" dimension comprised of integrity and recommend measures on the y-axis.
"Our business is built on satisfying the needs of our customers, and that has never been as critical as it was over the past year," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "We are pleased that in this year, in particular, our customers could rely on us and were able to derive significant value and positive business impact through their use of our products."
To download a copy of this year's Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, please visit https://www.dimins.com/awards/dresner-report-2021/.
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. The company is a seven-time Best in KLAS winner in healthcare business intelligence and analytics, most recently ranking #1 in 2020. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.
