Dimensional Insight earns perfect "recommend" score from customers; named an Overall Experience Leader and a Credibility Leader in Business Intelligence Market Models
BURLINGTON, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced its outstanding results for the 13th straight year in Dresner Advisory Services' 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study. In this year's report, Dimensional Insight again scored above the overall sample in every category, and it maintained its perfect customer recommend score.
Every year, Dresner Advisory Services surveys business intelligence (BI) end users about their experience with BI solutions and trends in the industry. Using its trademark 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system, Dresner Advisory Services is able to provide insights into vendor performance so end users can compare performance to industry norms.
"Congratulations to Dimensional Insight for another exceptional performance in our annual survey, including a 100% recommend score from its customers," says Howard Dresner, president and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Once again, in 2022, Dimensional Insight scored well above the overall sample across every category of measurement."
In addition to the perfect recommend score, highlights from this year's report include:
- Dimensional Insight scored "best in class" among the 28 vendors surveyed for most sales measures, including professionalism, product knowledge, understanding business/needs, responsiveness, and flexibility/accommodation. It is also "best in class" for consulting product knowledge and experience, as well as overall integrity.
- Dimensional Insight was named an Overall Experience Leader as one of the highest-scoring vendors in terms of the real-world experience of customers working with BI products on a daily basis. The score includes vendor touch points, which covers the sales and acquisition process, technical support, and consulting services; and customer sentiment surrounding the product.
- Dimensional Insight was named a Credibility Leader as one of the highest-scoring vendors for how customers feel about their vendor, including perceived value for the price paid and "confidence," which is measured through the integrity and recommend portion of the survey.
"There is no better compliment than high praise from our customers," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "At Dimensional Insight, we pride ourselves on the success of our customers, and we are pleased to see that success reflected in the Wisdom of Crowds report yet again."
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.
