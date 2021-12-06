BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, an award-winning enterprise analytics platform provider, today announced that it has been included in the 2021 "Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2021" report by Gartner. In the report, Dimensional Insight is included as a sample vendor in the Digital Analytics Architecture category, which is given a "High" benefit rating.
Gartner states, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the benefits and maturity levels of emerging healthcare provider technologies and approaches. CIOs should use this research to develop a roadmap and investment plan to optimize and transform." [1]
The report includes 31 technologies that, according to the report, "will significantly influence and benefit healthcare providers." The report further goes on to say, "Digital analytics architecture for healthcare providers represents the next-generation approach to derive value from data. Traditional provider analytics architecture typically includes information portals (reports and dashboards) and an analytics workbench (data exploration). Digital architecture adds data science and machine learning platforms (for advanced modeling), and a decision hub (to deploy real-time insight into operations), and coordinates all four functional elements."
"Hospitals and health systems are recognizing that data and analytics are strategic imperatives for their organizations, and they are moving from simple reporting to more sophisticated analyses," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "Dimensional Insight provides the robust analytics and decision hub needed to support today's digital architecture."
