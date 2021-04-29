BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight, maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced it has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for product Diver Platform in the Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms market. Gartner defines Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms as, "a self-contained architecture that enables nontechnical users to autonomously execute full-spectrum analytic workflows from data access, ingestion and preparation to interactive analysis and the collaborative sharing of insights."
Diver Platform is an end-to-end enterprise analytics platform that combines data integration, KPI creation and standardization, and powerful analytics and visualization capabilities. Dimensional Insight was mentioned in two Gartner Hype Cycle reports in 2020: Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2020 (published 05 August 2020) and Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2020 (published 08 July 2020).
"At Dimensional Insight, we are committed to our customers, and we believe being a Customer First Program participant demonstrates this commitment to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "Our customers' feedback is critical to our product development and ongoing service, and we are grateful for the insights customers share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."
To learn more about Dimensional Insight's performance in Gartner Peer Insights, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/analytics-business-intelligence-platforms/vendor/dimensional-insight-incorporated/product/diver-platform
Disclaimer:
The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
Expert-opinion disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.
