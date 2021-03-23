BURLINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced it has joined the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network. Through this partnership, beverage alcohol companies will use NielsenIQ data with depletions and visualize that data through Dimensional Insight's products, including the BeverageLink data aggregation application.
The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network provides organizations with access to an arsenal of innovative companies that allows them to capitalize on and enhance the NielsenIQ data and services that they already purchase.
BeverageLink is Dimensional Insight's application that provides transparency and collaboration between beverage alcohol suppliers and distributors by enabling them to share data on depletions, which are sales from distributors to retail outlets and data from third-party information sources. The NielsenIQ and Dimensional Insight collaboration allows for standardization of the retailer account attributes, thus ensuring consistency in the data that is exchanged, and visualization and analysis of the data.
"The NielsenIQ data is an integral part of our BeverageLink application, as it provides confidence to our users that the data is in a standardized form and is correct," says John Kievit, Vice President of Goods & Services, Industry Strategy, and Business Development at Dimensional Insight. "The NielsenIQ name is one of the most trusted when it comes to account data, and we are glad to be part of the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network."
"We've had a long relationship with Dimensional Insight, and our joint customers have been able to achieve demonstrable results through the trusted analytics Dimensional Insight provides," says Brett Jones, Global Leader, NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network. "Our joint customers will greatly benefit from the expansion of our partnership."
To learn more about Dimensional Insight's work in the beverage alcohol industry, please visit: https://www.beverage.dimins.com/
