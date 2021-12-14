BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, an award-winning enterprise analytics platform provider, today announced CannaBI™, a new application to support the needs of the nascent and rapidly growing cannabis market. With CannaBI, cannabis companies can integrate data from different areas of their business and use that data to make better decisions that help optimize operations, increase sales, simplify reporting, and maximize profitability.
The cannabis industry is complex and is continually changing. In order to navigate these market conditions, businesses need access to accurate and up-to-date information that provides them with the insights necessary to succeed. CannaBI provides access to all of a company's data from seed to sale by integrating data from different source systems, standardizing the data, and visualizing it via stunning charts and graphs. CannaBI also provides access to advanced capabilities, such as predictive and assisted analytics. With the assisted analytics capability, the technology proactively combs through data and provides suggestions on areas to explore for maximum impact.
"Dimensional Insight's long-established record in the wine and spirits industry made it a natural choice for facilitating operations across the brands we work with," says Jason Vegotsky, co-founder and CEO of Petalfast, a full-spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. "Learning how to effectively use our data in our decision-making has been a gamechanger."
While CannaBI provides an out-of-the-box solution for cannabis companies, it can also be customized to meet individual needs. Users can personalize views so they can quickly access the data important for their role, and they can access data on any device.
"The cannabis industry is in a high growth phase and with so much constantly changing, companies need to make smarter, more data-driven decisions in order to leap ahead of the competition," says John Kievit, vice president of goods and services strategy for Dimensional Insight. "CannaBI has been developed exclusively with the needs of this market top of mind, helping cannabis companies leverage their data as a strategic asset."
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.
