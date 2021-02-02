BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform®, a data management, analytics, and performance management solution, today announced that it has been named 2021 Best in KLAS in healthcare business intelligence/analytics. This is the third year in a row that Dimensional Insight has been named Best in KLAS, and the ninth overall year it has been ranked #1 in healthcare business intelligence/analytics by KLAS Research.
Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. This report amplifies the voice of the provider and payer communities, whose willingness to share their feedback with KLAS fuels this report. This year, Dimensional Insight scored a 92.0 out of 100 points in its category.
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," says Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."
KLAS also uses the customer scores to grade vendors in six different areas. Based on these scores, KLAS graded Dimensional Insight an A+ in culture, an A in loyalty, an A- in operations, an A- in product, an A in relationship, and an A- in value.
"These grades are a direct reflection of the continuous collaboration between Dimensional Insight and our customers, and the commitment to generating sustainable improvements in our customers' health systems," says Kathy Sucich, vice president of marketing at Dimensional Insight. "The Best in KLAS designation is an incredibly proud achievement for us."
"As always, we thank our customers for the candid feedback they provide to KLAS on their experience with our company," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "Our company is laser-focused on doing whatever it takes to ensure that our customers succeed, and the Best in KLAS award demonstrates that we are fulfilling on that commitment."
To learn more about Dimensional Insight's Best in KLAS designation, please visit https://www.dimins.com/awards/klas-report/.
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. The company has been ranked #1 nine times in healthcare business intelligence and analytics by KLAS Research, most recently winning a Best in KLAS award in 2021. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com/.
About KLAS Research
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com
