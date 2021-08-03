BURLINGTON, Mass., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, the maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, has once again been named an overall leader in business intelligence by Dresner Advisory Services in its annual Industry Excellence awards. This recognition signifies that Dimensional Insight received high ratings in the Customer Experience Model and the Vendor Credibility Model in the Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study.
Receiving an Industry Excellence Award signifies that a vendor has achieved leadership status in the two industry-rating models included in the Wisdom of Crowds® research report. As an Overall Leader, Dimensional Insight is a leader in two categories:
- Experience Leader in the Customer Experience Model. This considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with BI products on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology.
- Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model. This considers the vendor's relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated "confidence" score.
Additionally, Dimensional insight was recognized as best in class in: most sales measures, product completeness of functionality, reliability of technology, integration of components within its product, ease of administration, customization and extensibility, and support time to resolve problems.
"Dimensional Insight has had a strong showing in our annual Wisdom of Crowds® BI report once again, demonstrating strong leadership in business intelligence," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Our awards highlight those suppliers with the most complete solutions in their technology area, as rated by their end users. We congratulate Dimensional Insight on receiving top marks from its customers once again."
Dimensional Insight's co-founder and CEO, Fred Powers, says, "Dimensional Insight is committed to continually improving our user experience, and recognitions such as this show we are succeeding in that commitment. Our vision is to inspire innovation and improvement by connecting organizations to trusted, actionable data through enterprise analytics and to enable data literacy so everyone in an organization can easily explore data to make better business decisions."
The results of this year's study, along with first-hand user feedback, can be found by visiting: https://www.dimins.com/awards/dresner-report-2021/.
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.
Media Contact
Kathy Sucich, Dimensional Insight, 781-419-2145, ksucich@dimins.com
SOURCE Dimensional Insight