BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced that it was recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, based on 57 reviews as of May 31, 2021.
According to Gartner, "The 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution."
Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight says, "Customer success is central to the way we do business, and seeing success with analytics has never been more critical than in the last year. In our opinion, our continued high performance in customer reviews, including in Gartner Peer Insights, demonstrates that our customers are able to generate positive outcomes by using our products."
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.
