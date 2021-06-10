WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ever-changing social media landscape, there is an increased need to connect and interact with people on a personal level. At DingDingNow, we are connecting users in a seamless manner to people across the globe, with the skills or experiences to share and interact live. DingDingNow utilizes a video-based platform in which users can host or attend events across a variety of fields and topics.
What sets DDN apart is the level of personal interaction that the site offers. Whether it be one-on-one session, in which users get to directly interact with an expert in their desired field, or a group event in which there is a capacity on the number of users able to attend. "We are not interested in creating a platform for passive engagement or webinars. We deliberately keep our audience count low per session so that everyone gets to talk and interact," said Ruby Zhong, the founder and CEO of the company. The idea came to be when Ruby, who collects plants and flowers found herself with a problem; her plants were consistently dying. While she was searching through pages of instructional YouTube videos, she thought to herself, "I wish I could easily connect with an influencer on here for a quick conversation, this is something I would gladly pay for," said Ruby. With that in mind, the founding team focused on giving users that level of autonomy.
So, how does the platform work? Users sign up on DingDingNow and set up their profiles. From there, they can offer up various sessions or host an event. Sessions can be a one-on-one or on a group basis and events are more specialized. DingDingNow provides the capability for users to monetize their content, set availability schedules, make use of various tools designing multi-faceted sessions, and an integrated video platform that they can navigate to. "A seamless and meaningful experience with easy-to-use tools are very important for us," said Dr. Maegawa, Chief Business Development officer. The intention of DingDingNow is to add value to people looking for customized learning from real life experts in their own niche. "At some point, the platform will foray into the healthcare space with many opportunities to create a positive impact such as having cancer support groups where patients and their families can support one another. But our immediate focus is more centered around business, career, wellness, and public events," he added.
The company was formed with two key philosophies:
1) Empower users with the tools that will enable them to talk to an expert, mentor, or someone that can guide others.
2) Data management integrity, unlike traditional social media; we do not use the data collected from the users to sell them things or show them ads.
"I think de-centralization and mass aggregation of data to form profiles will become a thing of the past. We want users to own their own data and innovate with it," said Sunil, the Chief Operating Officer of the company. With his background in management consulting, AI, and automation, he was very intentional in not using AI to exploit users and sell their data. Rather, his goal is to genuinely improve our offerings as the platform grows. The traction gained during the pandemic was a sign that people want to connect in a relatable way.
"We were able to find a certified yoga expert based in India and have him connect with people in the US including my 65-year-old mother, who currently does not have the best mobility in her hands," said Sunil. "I asked my mom to try connecting with our yogi on DingDingNow. She was able to connect from her phone onto our website and was able to successfully attend a session. I thought to myself, if my mom can figure it out without me telling her anything, we're doing something right."
