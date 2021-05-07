NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The report on the direct carrier billing platform market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the subscription model of paid streaming services.
The direct carrier billing platform market in the US analysis includes end-users and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of direct carrier billing platform in the mobile gaming industry and direct carrier billing enabling secure payments and convenience as the prime reasons driving the direct carrier billing platform market growth in the US during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The direct carrier billing platform market in US covers the following areas:
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market In US Sizing
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market In US Forecast
Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amdocs Ltd.
- Apigate Sdn Bhd
- Bango Plc
- Boku Inc.
- Centili Ltd.
- Comviva Technologies Ltd.
- Digital Turbine Inc.
- DOCOMO Digital Ltd.
- Fortumo OU
- Oracle Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Market participants
- Market segments
- Comparison by Market participants
- Content creators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Merchants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Carrier networks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Platform providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Market participants
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
