The directed energy weapons market is poised to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period.
The directed energy weapons market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the development and procurement of advanced technologies as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Directed Energy Weapons Market is segmented by Application (Defense and Homeland security), Geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC), and Weapon type (Lethal and Non-lethal). The significant focus on ISR operations will be crucial in fuelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The directed energy weapons market covers the following areas:
Directed Energy Weapons Market Sizing
Directed Energy Weapons Market Forecast
Directed Energy Weapons Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo Spa
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Homeland Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Weapon type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Weapon type
- Non-lethal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lethal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Weapon type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
