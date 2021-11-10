CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Directions Training, a global provider of IT and professional development training, and The WIT Network, a global and local Not For Profit organization focused on empowering women to build and grow their careers in technology, have teamed up to provide 1,000 women Tech Track scholarships focused on developing high demand cloud skills.
The Tech Track program, sponsored by Microsoft, offers several training cohorts for both Microsoft Azure Fundamentals and Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence. Each scholarship awarded allows a woman to participate in one of the two training programs. The 9-session live online training programs give participants the flexibility to participate in the program from anywhere. The training is delivered by a team of certified trainers with Directions Training, a Microsoft Learning Partner, who help students learn everything from cloud fundamentals to advanced Microsoft Azure concepts.
"The WIT Network is proud to foster partnerships that help us close the gender gap by creating opportunities for women in technology," shared Christine Bongard, President, The WIT Network. "Our goal is to enable women to gain current technology skills by removing barriers such as hefty tuition fees, access to gender-friendly training and lack of time. When you take one of these two foundational programs, you will begin your path to becoming a Microsoft Certified Professional in Azure Cloud and/or Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning."
The Azure Fundamentals program is for candidates who are just beginning to work with cloud-based solutions and services or are new to Azure. Azure Fundamentals delivers the foundational elements for cloud concepts, Azure services, Azure workloads, security and privacy in Azure, as well as Azure pricing and support. The Azure Artificial Intelligence program introduces fundamental concepts related to artificial intelligence (AI), and the services in Microsoft Azure that can be used to create AI solutions. The course will build awareness of common AI workloads and the ability to identify Azure services to support them.
The Tech Track program recently graduated 350 scholarship winners. Scholarship applications are currently being accepted for 650 additional recipients for the next cohorts launching in February 2022. Visit https://www.thewitnetwork.com/wit_network_tech_track_trainin.php to learn more and apply today.
The feedback from the program has been extremely positive, as outlined by Tresa A., a recent WIT Tech Track scholarship graduate who stated, "I am a woman of color in the technology field and we as women have to work twice as hard to be seen in this man's world. Technology is forever changing, and you have to keep up or get left behind. Receiving this opportunity to train with other women who were all striving to achieve the same goal was liberating. I didn't take the training lightly. I know it will put me a few steps closer to remaining competitive. I feel confident in my growth and look forward to the many doors the Azure training will open. I want to say thank you to the WIT Network, Directions Training, and to Microsoft for believing women have the drive and hunger to achieve success. You have opened the door and women are coming through it."
"As the founder of Directions Training, my life has been enriched through our ability to provide technology training to some of the top companies around the world," said Jennifer Didier, President, Directions Training. "We created this unique program with The WIT Network and Microsoft to empower other women to gain the skills and the confidence they need to grow a career in technology."
Directions Training is committed to driving more Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) within the IT community by providing training to Women, People of Color, and underserved communities to enter and/or grow their careers in IT. The company actively supports and promotes programs such as scholarships, mentoring, and gifting in partnership with industry groups, non-profits and technology providers.
About Directions Training
At Directions Training, our mission is to increase value, grow potential, and empower brilliance by providing learning communities that challenge students to reach new heights of success through IT and professional development training. For over 25 years, Directions Training has helped organizations, government entities, and individuals embrace technology by offering Custom Fit Training solutions for all major technology vendors. In addition to offering technical training for the leading technology brands, Directions provides professional development courses that help workplaces excel in communication, leadership skills, project management, and more. With flexible learning options, state-of-the-art delivery methods and experienced instructors, Directions Training has trained over 750,000 students across 70+ countries in 150+ languages. http://www.directionstraining.com
