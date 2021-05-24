CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Directions Training, a global provider of IT and professional development training, announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AWS Instructor-Led Training. Directions has joined the AWS Training Partner Program, which enables AWS Authorized Instructors to deliver training developed by AWS across the Americas.
As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. According to 451 Research, 90% of IT decision makers report cloud skills shortages. The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like Directions Training that have a proven and reliable history in technical training, to deliver AWS Training that enables IT professionals and businesses to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud.
AWS Training is developed and maintained by AWS experts, ensuring content reflects current best practices. AWS training gives learners the opportunity to engage live with an expert instructor and many courses also include hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Training also helps prepare learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential. ESG Research found that 97% of organizations indicated that employment of AWS Certified staff puts their company in a better competitive position over the next three to five years.
"Directions is honored to join the AWS Training Partner Program and provide instructor-led courses to help learners build valued cloud skills," said Jennifer Didier, President, Directions Training. "As a global training provider, our focus is to help students gain knowledge to advance their careers and enhance productivity, while enabling organizations to realize the full potential of their technology investments."
"IT professionals with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand, and we're proud to further expand AWS Training through Directions Training," said Maureen Lonergan, Director, AWS Training and Certification. "AWS Classroom courses, delivered by Directions, give learners the opportunity to engage live with an expert instructor while gaining valuable hands-on experience. Training also helps prepare learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential."
Directions Training is committed to driving more Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) within the IT community by providing training to Women, People of Color, and underserved communities to enter and/or grow their careers in IT. The company actively supports and promotes programs such as scholarships, mentoring, and voucher gifting in partnership with industry groups, non-profits and technology providers.
About Directions Training
At Directions Training, our mission is to increase value, grow potential, and empower brilliance by providing learning communities that challenge students to reach new heights of success through IT and professional development training. For over 25 years, Directions Training has helped organizations, government entities, and individuals embrace technology by offering Custom Fit Training solutions for all major technology vendors. In addition to offering technical training for the leading technology brands, Directions provides professional development courses that help workplaces excel in communication, leadership skills, project management, and more. With flexible learning options, state-of-the-art delivery methods and experienced instructors, Directions Training has trained over 750,000 students across 70+ countries in 150+ languages. Learn more at https://directionstraining.com/customers/partners/aws/.
