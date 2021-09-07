CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Directions Training, a global provider of IT and professional development training, announced it is delivering AWS Instructor-Led Training for job seekers looking to acquire competitive new skills in the thriving Information Technology sector. Directions Training is certified and authorized to accept training vouchers from the Illinois, Indiana and Missouri Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which provides 100% financial assistance for qualified students.
As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. According to 451 Research, 90% of IT decision makers report cloud skills shortages.
"Training and education are a springboard that can alter the direction of your career – and life – and put you on a path toward career growth, security and prosperity," said Jennifer Didier, President, Directions Training. "Our AWS training program offers courses designed for a broad range of skill sets, including entry-level business essentials that outline core cloud concepts to advanced training in areas such as security, development, big data, and more. Through the WIOA program, students can leverage financial assistance to turn their aspirations into reality."
"As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like Directions Training that meet or exceed rigorous criteria for delivering or offering high-quality technical training experiences. As part of the program, Directions Training delivers AWS Training to enable IT professionals and businesses to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud," said Maureen Lonergan, global director, AWS Training and Certification.
Directions Training's AWS training gives learners the opportunity to engage live with an expert instructor and many courses also include hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Training also helps prepare learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential. Directions Training offers flexible class options including in-person instruction, evening and weekend instructor-led virtual classes, one-year membership to an outplacement service, and quarterly career workshops. Learn more about available AWS courses at https://directionstraining.com/customers/partners/aws/.
Directions Training is committed to driving more Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) within the IT community by providing training to Women, People of Color, and underserved communities to enter and/or grow their careers in IT. The company actively supports and promotes programs such as scholarships, mentoring, and voucher gifting in partnership with industry groups, non-profits and technology providers. Learn more about our participation in the WIOA program at https://directionstraining.com/customers/wioa/.
About Directions Training
At Directions Training, our mission is to increase value, grow potential, and empower brilliance by providing learning communities that challenge students to reach new heights of success through IT and professional development training. For over 25 years, Directions Training has helped organizations, government entities, and individuals embrace technology by offering Custom Fit Training solutions for all major technology vendors. In addition to offering technical training for the leading technology brands, Directions provides professional development courses that help workplaces excel in communication, leadership skills, project management, and more. With flexible learning options, state-of-the-art delivery methods and experienced instructors, Directions Training has trained over 750,000 students across 70+ countries in 150+ languages. http://www.directionstraining.com
