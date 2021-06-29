CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Directions Training, a global provider of IT and professional development training, has announced the release of its 2021 IT Industry Training Outlook report. The survey polled IT professionals from a variety of industries including telecommunications, high tech, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services and insurance, education, government, and manufacturing to gain insight into their organizations' initiatives and training needs.
"We wanted to get a better understanding of what organizations are doing and planning to do this year, specifically as it relates to their IT training," said Jennifer Didier, President, Directions Training. "Coming out of the pandemic, we felt it was important to see how companies were addressing their training needs now that the world is opening back up."
Cybersecurity is at the top of the list of IT training needs, named by three quarters of respondents to the survey. Learning to leverage Microsoft's suite of tools, support for remote teams, and cloud transformation were also popular areas of training need, the survey results revealed.
"We also saw heightened interest in virtual training," said Didier. "That's not a surprise since many organizations who transitioned to a remote workforce will still be maintaining a significant out-of-office presence, but still have significant training requirements."
Directions Training helps individuals develop their skill sets and achieve increasingly high standards of productivity while enabling organizations of all sizes to realize the full potential of their technology investments.
For a copy of the full report, visit https://directionstraining.com/2021-it-industry-training-outlook-report/.
About Directions Training
At Directions Training, our mission is to increase value, grow potential, and empower brilliance by providing learning communities that challenge students to reach new heights of success through IT and professional development training. For over 25 years, Directions Training has helped organizations, government entities, and individuals embrace technology by offering Custom Fit Training solutions for all major technology vendors. In addition to offering technical training for the leading technology brands, Directions provides professional development courses that help workplaces excel in communication, leadership skills, project management, and more. With flexible learning options, state-of-the-art delivery methods and experienced instructors, Directions Training has trained over 750,000 students across 70+ countries in 150+ languages.
Directions Training is committed to driving more Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) within the IT community by providing training to Women, People of Color, and underserved communities to enter and/or grow their careers in IT. The company actively supports and promotes programs such as scholarships, mentoring, and voucher gifting in partnership with industry groups, non-profits and technology providers. http://www.directionstraining.com
