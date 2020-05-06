MANDEVILLE, La., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectMail.io has always been at the forefront of new technology. They were one of the first innovators of the personalized URL on mailers. More recently they were the first to integrate Amazon Alexa with direct mail in their patented "Voice" feature, and now they've discovered a way to integrate Facebook Messenger with direct mail.
Currently, 11% of the world's population uses Facebook Messenger every month...that's 1.3 billion people. (Source: Statista) "Being able to tie the two worlds together changes the game," says DirectMail.io CEO, Shawn Burst. "We're in the business of generating leads for companies around the U.S. With a platform as popular as Facebook, we thought it was in our best interest to figure out a way to make them work together."
And work together they do! The way the integration works is through the DirectMail.io platform, and the ability to print a QR code on your mailer. The QR code is directly linked to a Facebook Messenger related to either the campaign or to the company. When someone uses their camera app to view the QR code, it will automatically pull them into Facebook Messenger and allow them to communicate with the advertiser. Details of the conversation all funnel into the DirectMail.io CRM where it is easy to follow up with customers, walk them through surveys, and even serve up future marketing to them.
The Facebook Messenger feature truly marries traditional marketing with today's marketing, combining the best of both worlds. The launch of the new product is still in its beginning stage, but it is already making a big impact on the market. To see an example of how it works, and learn more about the product visit try.directmail.io/messenger.
About DirectMail.io
With more than 15,000 campaigns, 500 million PURLS created, and more than 11 million leads generated, DirectMail.io is the trusted provider of services for familiar brands such as Chevrolet, Chick-Fil-A, Stein Mart, and many other big brands. They offer an integrated Omnichannel Marketing Program, as well as a range of services from enhanced direct mail experiences to live call center and SMS solutions to social media campaign strategies. DirectMail.io is the go-to platform for improved marketing campaigns.
