WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiscoverVideo today announced the capability of the DEVOS Enterprise Video Platform to control network-enabled Epson projectors via IP command. This new feature is ideal for schools with classroom projectors that need to simultaneously turn on for video morning announcements and off at the end of the day.
Other third-party products controlled over IP, such as televisions and other classroom electronics, can also be initiated on-demand or be scheduled to happen at specific times, or days of the week.
The DEVOS platform is designed to distribute live video streams, function as a video on demand server, deliver unlimited digital signage, and send priority video alerts throughout buildings and across communities.
"DEVOS is being used in thousands of K12 schools, state and local government, and in corporations", said DiscoverVideo CEO, Rich Mavrogeanes. "Scheduled and centralized IP control of Epson projectors, as well as TVs and other devices, saves energy and makes the technology director's job much easier."
