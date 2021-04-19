WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiscoverVideo today announced compatibility of the Spider multi-channel HD live encoder with the NewTek NDI (Network Device Interface) for streaming and recording events, lectures and training sessions. Spider combines audio/video switching and processing with multiple high definition H264 streaming encoders in a compact appliance. It can deliver up to 10 HD video streams to the DiscoverVideo Arcus CDN, DEVOS Enterprise Platform, YouTube, Facebook, and third-party streaming services.
Spider has four HDMI video inputs, each with optional analog input. Each input has its own independent encoder, allowing a simultaneous stream and recording of each input in .mp4, .ts, .mov, or .avi format. Each input can also be delivered on the network as an HLS, RTSP, RTMP, or UDP/Multicast stream. The compact Spider appliance also includes front panel buttons for live switching and control.
"Spider was already ideal for streaming live events with multiple cameras" said Rich Mavrogeanes, CEO of DiscoverVideo. "With the Newtek Tricasters NDI interface, this low-cost, pocket-sized encoder appliance is an even better tool for full video production from anywhere."
The Spider is priced at $4,495 and available for immediate delivery.
About DiscoverVideo, LLC
DiscoverVideo is a leading software, hardware, and services provider that empowers customers with the ability to broadcast and deliver live and on-demand video, presentations, and digital signage to employees, students, or the general public. We focus on the enterprise where network citizenship and security are crucial. We support all five screens and we provide a complete ecosystem. Our customers include educational institutions, schools, corporations, and local, state, and federal governments.
Media Contact
Mike Savic, Discover Video, +1 (203) 793-7652, mikes@discovervideo.com
SOURCE DiscoverVideo