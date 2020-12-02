Verizon customers get 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon with new, exclusive U.S. distribution agreement - discovery+ U.S. launch will feature the largest-ever content library for a new streaming service: more than 55,000 episodes from Discovery's iconic brands, the BBC's Natural History collection, A&E Networks, Group Nine and more - In the U.S., discovery+ will include a robust slate of new, exclusive originals from storytellers including Chip and Joanna Gaines; Sir David Attenborough; David Schwimmer; Will Packer and Kevin Hart; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis; and more - 90 Day Fiancé Universe comes to discovery+ with exclusive new franchises - discovery+ will be the new streaming Home of the Olympic Games* in Europe and Eurosport's premium sport offering - Global rollout begins with the U.K. and Ireland, India, the Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands; distribution partners include Sky in the U.K. and Ireland and TIM in Italy