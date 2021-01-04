Discovery, Inc. Launches discovery+ In The U.S. And Announces New Distribution And Platform Agreements

discovery+ to be available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple, Google, Microsoft, the Roku Platform and Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S., new deal announced with Vodafone in Europe Definitive SVOD for real-life entertainment features largest-ever content library for a new service: more than 55,000 episodes from Discovery's iconic brands and over 1,000 hours of originals in year one